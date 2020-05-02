BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani Accepts Mistake, Pays Fine for Spitting in Community Kitchen

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani has said that he accepts his mistake of spitting in premises of community kitchen and has paid Rs 500 as fine. The video of the BJP MLA spitting in the premises of community kitchen had gone viral. In the video, Raiyani can be seen removing his face mask and spitting. "I spat in my property and not in government premises or road. However, I accept my mistake and I have paid Rs 500 as fine," the MLA said.The Home Ministry in its guidelines for extended lockdown had made spitting in public places punishable with fine as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirurs. (ANI)

