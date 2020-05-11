BJP MLA Surrenders in Extortion Case

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), May 11 (PTI) BJP MLA Dhulu Mahto, who is facing various charges including extortion, on Monday surrendered before the Dhanbad chief judicial magistrate who remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

Mahto was absconding since February 19 when police raided his house at Barora area in Dhanbad in connection with the cases.

Accompanied by his advocate S N Mukherjee, the legislator reached the residence of the CJM, Sangita, as courts are closed due to lockdown.

She remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days in the extortion case.

Police was looking for Mahto after a scrap dealer Irshad Alam filed a complaint against the MLA, accusing him of demanding extortion money and taking possession of his truck in February.

The BJP legislator is also facing an arrest warrant in a sexual assault case filed by a woman leader of his party.

Mahto was also awarded 18 months imprisonment by a Dhanbad court in October 2019 for assaulting policemen and snatching away one person from their custody. He was later granted bail by the high court.

