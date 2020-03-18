BJP's Lanka Dinakar Jibes at Andhra Pradesh CM for Comments on COVID-19 Treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's statement on coronavirus treatment with paracetamol has become a "laughing stock across the nation"."The comments of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus treatment with paracetamol and bleaching powder have become a laughing stock across the nation, but some medical officers and state ministers are still maintaining the same stand without corrective measures like other neighbouring states," Dinakar told ANI."If the coronavirus is not dangerous, why the Health Ministry of Andhra Pradesh had allotted funds for Rs 200 crores and telling (that) safeguarding measures have taken to combat the pandemic coronavirus? Why the Superintendent of Vijayawada Government General Hospital said that coronavirus is not dangerous when compared with some other viruses when the entire globe is working together for preventive measures?" he added.Dinakar said that global leaders have been commending the "relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his co-operation among the SAARC nations"."We all need to work together to combat coronavirus. In this process, anybody who appears irresponsible, such person's mindset should be tuned as per the requirements of WHO and Union Health Ministry's guidelines. No human life should be adversely impacted due to coronavirus...The Union government has been alerting the state governments continuously since the pandemic reached our country," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)