BJP's Ramchander Rao Urges Tablighi Jamaat Attendees to Visit Hospitals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC and Greater Hyderabad City president, Ramchander Rao has condemned the attack on doctors at Gandhi Hospital.Rao appealed to people to help doctors in providing treatment to coronavirus victims instead of resorting to attacks on them. "In this crucial juncture, doctors are the only hope in saving our lives," Rao said.He further asked people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi to come forward to the hospitals and help in preventing the spread of coronavirus."People who attended Markaz are testing positive for coronavirus and they should voluntarily go to hospital and get quarantined and help the government in preventing spread of this virus," he said, while raising an alarm that the situation may worsen if the government fails to identify Markaz attendees. He further said, "It is highly condemnable that relatives of a deceased affected with coronavirus attacked doctors and staff of the Gandhi Hospital yesterday alleging negligence in providing treatment." (ANI)

