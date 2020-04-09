Bollywood Actors Reading Favourite Books During Lockdown

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jacqueline Fernandez are putting their leisure time to good use by reading their favourite books during the lockdown. Both the actors documented their reading moments on Instagram by sharing pictures.While the 'Kick' actor is currently reading English writer Nick Hornby's novel 'Funny Girl,' the Dhak Dhak girl has famous South African comedian Trevor Noah's autobiographical book 'Born a Crime' on her current reading list.Madhuri Dixit also shared a quote that she came across while reading the book and said that quarantine has got her into thoughts about the practice of gratitude in daily life." Came across this quote - "Being chosen' is the greatest gift you can give to another human being." from the book - Trevor Noah, Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood," she wrote in the caption."How often do we feel grateful for the ones we have in our lives? #QuarantineGotMeThinking," the caption further read.With the coronavirus spread shuttering the entertainment industry many Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation mode and are using their free time to do something different every day.With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)