Bollywood Celebrities Extend Easter Wishes on Social Media

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.Actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others extended their Easter wishes to everyone in different ways.Actor Karisma Kapoor dressed up on the occasion and posted a couple of pictures of herself. "Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr! (even wore heels) Happy Easter all," she captioned the post.Lolo's sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her actor husband Saif Ali Khan with her son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, Taimur's face is painted to make him look like the Easter bunny."My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone..." she captioned the post.Actor Soha Ali Khan also posted a picture of her daughter Inaya with her Easter celebration material kept in a basket. Inaya's basket consisted of a stuffed Bunny toy and three decorated Easter eggs.'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the day by baking a walnut and dates cake.She posted a picture of the cake being baked and captioned the post, "Bhumi the Baker #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe."Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to his fans and posted a picture of Easter eggs."A most generous happy and safe Easter to all .. may every festival of every belief bring peace and well-being and safety for all," he tweeted.Other Bollywood celebrities that wished their fans on the festival are Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan and others.Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)