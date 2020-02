North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): A bomb was hurled by an unknown person at the residence of a BJP worker in the Ramnagar Colony area late night on Friday.No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Police have reached the spot.Further, details are awaited (ANI)

