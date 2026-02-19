Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were released from a prison in Sri Lanka, returned to Chennai by flight on Thursday.

The fishermen landed at Chennai airport from Colombo on an IndiGo Airlines passenger flight. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received them and arranged vehicles to send them to their native districts of Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Of the 11 fishermen, four belonged to Ramanathapuram district, while seven are from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. On July 23, 2025, they had ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat for fishing.

During the early hours, a Sri Lankan naval patrol vessel intercepted their boat. The Sri Lankan authorities alleged that the fishermen had crossed the maritime boundary and were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. All 11 were arrested.

Authorities also seized their fishing nets, the catch and the mechanised boat. The fishermen were later produced before a court in Sri Lanka and were imprisoned.

Following their arrest, the families of these fishermen had appealed to the government seeking steps for their release. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting intervention.

Officials of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka held discussions with Sri Lankan authorities. A Sri Lankan court subsequently ordered the release of the fishermen, and they were handed over to Indian High Commission officials.

Medical examinations were conducted, and Emergency Certificates were issued before arrangements were made for their return to India.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized four fishing boats in two separate incidents on Wednesday, triggering unrest among the fishing community, according to the Vice President of the National Fishermen Association, CR Senthilvel.

Speaking to ANI, Senthilvel said, "While more than 450 fishing boats from Rameswaram had gone out to sea yesterday, they were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar when the Sri Lankan Navy arrived in the area and arrested three fishing boats from Rameswaram and 18 fishermen from them, claiming that they had fished across the border."

Senthilvel further informed that in a separate incident, a boat from Mandapam was intercepted near Neduntheevu in the Palk Strait. Four fishermen on board were taken into custody, and the boat was seized for inquiry. Senthilvel said, "The detentions have led to tension among families and boat owners in Rameswaram and Mandapam." (ANI)

