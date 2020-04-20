Both Patients Recovered, Manipur Now Coronavirus Free, Says CM Biren Singh

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that both the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State have recovered after treatment and announced that Manipur has become free of coronavirus.Taking to Twitter, Singh said that this has only become possible because of the cooperation between the public, medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown."I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state. This has been possible because of cooperation of public and medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown," Singh tweeted on Sunday.Notably, Singh had on Sunday inaugurated a home delivery supplies management control room to address the issues faced by the people of the state in procuring essential items during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

