British Woman Enters Sea off Goa Beach to End Life; Rescued

Panaji, Feb 14 (PTI) A British woman, distressed over being abandoned by her husband during their Goa trip, entered the sea at Baga beach to commit suicide on Friday, but was rescued by lifeguards, police said.

The woman, in her fifties, was rescued by lifeguards on duty at Baga beach near here in North Goa when they found her walking into the sea beyond the area marked for tourists, they said.

When lifeguards approached the lady, she went deep into the sea and refused to accept any help, police said.

One of the lifeguards pulled her out of the seawater even as she insisted she wanted to end her life, a senior officer of the Calangute police station said.

During questioning, the woman said her husband abandoned her during Goa trip and went away with all travel documents, he said.

She was distressed over this and hence wanted to end her life, the officer said.

