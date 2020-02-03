Bruno Fernandes is Going to Help Us Build This Team: Dalot

Leeds [UK], Feb 3 (ANI): Manchester United's Diogo Dalot praised Bruno Fernandes saying that the new teammate will bring them a lot of things and will help them build the team."The players knew Bruno was a very good player of course. It's different seeing him abroad and then seeing him in training every day. He's going to bring us a lot," Goal.com quoted Fernandes as saying."I think he's going to be a very good player for us and he's going to help us build this team," he added.Fernandes joined Manchester United on Thursday from Sporting CP. He signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.Dalot added that he is trying to help Fernandes settle in with the team."I had Portuguese coaches and staff when I came. They helped me a lot and when he came I try to do the same because he had a Portuguese guy, a player that he knew. I'm just trying to help him settle in with the whole team," Dalot said.Manchester United will take on Chelsea on February 18 in Premier League. (ANI)

