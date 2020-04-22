BSP Welcomes Ordinance to Punish Violence Against Health Workers, Says It Shouldn't Be Misused

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday welcomed the central government's decision to bring an ordinance to punish violence against healthcare workers but stressed that the law should not be misused."I must say that any attack on health workers is condemnable and also it should be dealt with an iron fist. But I must also add that this government is run through a federal system. We must take care of the federal structure and the authority should not be misused," Bhadoria told ANI here.He said that the likelihood of this decision being misused should be prevented."The efforts which are being made by the health workers, particularly doctors, and nurses, is something which the entire nation is commending. They have the support of the entire nation, including the people and the government," Bhadoria said.Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet cleared an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act making attacks on doctors, paramedic staff and ASHA workers a non-bailable and cognisable offence punishable up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakhs.According to the ordinance, the police is to investigate the matter within one month and the case will be fast-tracked with the final judgement to come within a year. (ANI)

