Dharmsala, May 05: The Dalai Lama greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Friday and appealed to them to be warm-hearted, which is key to peace and harmony in the world, and lead a meaningful life dedicated to the welfare of others.

In his message on the occasion, the Tibetan spiritual leader said Lord Buddha's key teachings are instructions to discipline the mind for the benefit of sentient beings as infinite as space.

In the heart of his teaching is the combined practice of compassion and wisdom.

"On this auspicious remembrance of Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and mahaparinirvana, I am pleased to convey my greetings to fellow Buddhists across the world," the Dalai Lama said.

Buddha Purnima was celebrated in Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh. Artistes performed Tibetan dance forms during the celebrations at the monastery. Buddhist monks and people from various walks of life joined the celebrations.

In his message, the Dalai Lama said, "The more we become acquainted with a concern for the welfare of others, the more we will regard others dearer than ourselves. We will recognise our dependence on each other and will remember that all 8 billion people in the world today are same in wishing to be happy and to avoid suffering."

"Therefore, on this special occasion, I urge my spiritual brothers and sisters to be warm-hearted and lead a meaningful life, to be dedicated to the welfare of others. Warmheartedness is key to peace and harmony in the world," he added.