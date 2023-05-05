Buddha Purnima 2023 falls on Friday, May 5. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of the founder of Buddhism, Gautam Buddha. In India and Nepal, Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Vaisakh month of the Buddhist calendar. There are different dates depending on calendars followed in other regions. According to the Western Gregorian calendar, it generally falls in April or May; in leap years, it is observed in June. As you celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023, here's a bunch of the latest Buddha Purnima wishes in Hindi, Happy Buddha Purnima 2023 greetings, Buddha Purnima messages in Hindi, Buddha Jayanti photos and WhatsApp statuses.

Gautam Buddha was earlier known as Prince Siddharth Gautam. Dr B R Ambedkar initiated to declare a public holiday on his birth anniversary every year. Buddha Purnima is celebrated enthusiastically at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya. On this day, devotees of Lord Buddha visit the Bodhi tree, under which Gautam Buddha obtained enlightenment. They share messages saying Happy Buddha Purnima or Happy Buddha Jayanti with all their loved ones as wishes for the day. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Buddha Purnima 2023 that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them.

Many people refer to this day as Buddha Day. According to the Buddhist tradition, Gautam Buddha was born c. 563-483 BCE in Lumbini, Erstwhile. Wishing everyone a Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

