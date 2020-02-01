Budget Allocation to Steel Ministry Drops by 49 Pc to Rs 100 Cr in 2020-21

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Budget allocation for the steel ministry has registered a decline of 49 per cent to Rs 100 crore in 2020-21, from Rs 196.08 crore in 2019-20.

This decline has been over the revised estimates of the 2019-20 Budget, according to Budget documents.

While the Budget estimate was at Rs 241.29 crore for 2019-20, in case of 2018-19 (actual) it was Rs 154.54 crore, it added.

The expenditure budget of Rs 100 crore in the 2020-21, includes Rs 38.58 crore on secretariat-economic services, Rs 44.24 crore on medical and public health and Rs 17.18 crore on industries.

