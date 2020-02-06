Bushfire Fundraiser Match to Be Played at Junction Oval

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 6 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that the Bushfire relief fundraiser match will be played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.The match was originally slated to be played at Sydney on Saturday but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League, cricket.com.au reported.Bushfire relief match was slated to be played between Ponting XI and Warne XI, but now Adam Gilchrist will be taking over the captaincy from Shane Warne, as the former spinner has prior commitments and it has ruled him out of the game.The match will be a T10 game with the likes of Indian superstars Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, West Indian great Courtney Walsh and past Australian greats Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Andrew Symonds, and Shane Watson all still set to be involved.With the game getting rescheduled, former Australia captain Michael Clarke and batsman Michael Hussey as well as a number of the female stars won't be able to take part in the match.Tendulkar will attend as coach of the Ponting XI while West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Gilchrist XI.Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge, Cam Smith.Mel Jones and rugby league immortal Andrew Johns will join in activities in a non-playing capacity.Both Ponting and Gilchrist will choose their playing XI later today.The Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings. (ANI)

