Business Briefs 3 Tata Mutual Fund Launches Initiative to Educate Women About Investment

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Tata Mutual Fund on Friday launched a digital campaign to encourage and educate women across the country to invest.

The initiative 'TakeCharge -Women must invest' is aimed at encouraging women to know more about investing. Listen to all advice but take charge of making investing decisions. Being financially stable and independent is most critical and mutual funds will help women create wealth over the long term, the fund house said in a statement.

The campaign showcases an insight that even in 2020, women in India still have men in their lives taking investing decisions on their behalf. Tata Mutual Fund's ad seeks to help women make their own investment choices.

IKEA India aims to become gender equal by 2022

Swedish home furnishing major IKEA India on Friday said that the company is aiming to become gender equal by 2022.

It means ensuring equal opportunities for both women and men, and reaching 50-50 gender balance in every unit, function and level, IKEA India said in a release here.

"This isn't just about numbers, it's about breaking down the walls that keep women and men underrepresented in certain roles and building an organisation that recognises the importance of diversity of thought and experience," it added.

Marico signs pact with UP govt to launch teacher Empowerment Program

Home-grown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Friday announced to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to launch a Teacher Empowerment Program under its 'Nihar Shanti Paathshala Funwala' initiative.

Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala endeavours to provide teachers with a support system that enables English proficiency in reading, writing and comprehension in school students.

With an aim to reach over 8 lakh children, the programme will train more than 25,000 school teachers in the state, it said adding that it will provide digital training material to strengthen the school teachers' capacity.

Britannia launches second edition of its start-up initiative

Britannia has launched the second season of its annual 'Britannia Marie Gold My Startup' initiative, which provides financial assistance to homemakers with entrepreneurial ideas.

This year, the brand has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to launch India's first-ever skill development programme customised for women with entrepreneurial aspirations.

10,000 women homemakers from across the country will undergo this online certification course between April and June this year. The online training touches upon all key levers of entrepreneurship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)