Business Briefs Uber Partners Nature's Basket to Deliver Essential Supplies in Mumbai, Pune

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday said it has partnered with Nature's Basket to provide residents in Mumbai and Pune access to essential supplies at their doorsteps amid the ongoing lockdown.

"We are pleased to extend our last mile delivery service to Nature's Basket so they can meet essential needs of their customers. We will continue to offer our technology and network to support authorities and citizens in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in their attempts to return to a new normal," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said.

He added that the company is also stepping up efforts for creating earning opportunities for driver partners by not charging any commissions, thus enabling those with this last mile delivery service to keep 100 per cent of billed amounts.

* HCL provides PPE to frontline workers in Coimbatore

* HCL has partnered with the district administration of Coimbatore to provide vital protection equipment including masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitisers and hands-free wash basins.

This will play an important role in safeguarding the lives of the frontline health workers in the district, a statement said.

HCL has provided protection equipment including 7,000 PPE kits complying to the SITRA and HLL specifications, 20,000 three-ply masks, 55 liters of sanitizer and two hands-free wash basins to the district administration, it added. *

* Cigniti Q4 net profit slips 2 pc to Rs 29.2 cr

* Cigniti Technologies, an engineering and software testing services provider, on Thursday said its consolidated net profit fell 2 per cent to Rs 29.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

Its net profit was at Rs 29.88 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said. The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 233.04 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 206.44 crore in the year-ago period - a growth of 13 per cent, it added. For FY20, Cigniti's net profit was at Rs 121.60 crore, while revenue was at Rs 871.97 crore.

"As we move into FY-21, entire world is engulfed with challenges created by crisis. However, this situation shall open up new opportunities and it is all about how quickly we adopt and move forward with new normal and ensure the business continuity," C V Subramanyam, Chairman and MD of Cigniti Technologies, said.

* Godrej Security Solutions introduces sanitiser dispenser, dual sensor thermal camera

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), a division of Godrej and Boyce, on Thursday said it has introduced sanitizer dispenser and dual sensor thermal camera on its access control tripod turnstile Vigi-guard, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which will soon start manufacturing of the new product, is also eyeing nearly Rs 50-70 crore revenue from this offering in the current fiscal.

