Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Two workers were killed, and three sustained serious injuries in an accident that occurred in a 7-storey building in under construction in the Tolichowki Al Hasnath colony under Mehdipatnam police station limits in Hyderabad.

ACP B Krishan Kumar stated that three workers fell from the under-construction building. two of them died while the third, along with three others injured at the spot, has been admitted to the hospital.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Shortage in India Rumours Untrue; Hindustan Petroleum Assures Adequate Fuel Availability.

"Today at around 3 pm, we recieved a call regarding an accidet in the Al Hasnath colony under Mehdipatnam police station. Three labourers fell down from the under-construction building. Immediately, we came to the spot and inspected. By the time two people had died on the spot, the remaining person and three others who were injured had been admitted to the nearby hospital. They are currently under treatment. Based on the complaint, we will file a case and investigate," he said.

BRS MLC Dasoju Shavan slammed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), stating that it failed to safeguard the general public by overlooking the safety regulations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar on Agriculture on March 6.

"This is a 20-30-foot-long lane, and a seven-storey building is under construction here without safety regulations. GHMC, which is responsible for taking care of the safety is failed severely. They have been irresponsible. Due to this accident, two people have died after falling from the seventh floor of the building. The debris fell onto the autorickshaw and injured several others..." he said.

Furthermore, the victims, who came from Andhra Pradesh, are demanding compensation of Rs. 1 crore per family by BRS, along with appropriate medical treatment and compensation for the injured. The event has sparked criticism of the government's corruption and inefficiency, turning Hyderabad from a global city into what is perceived as a garbage and accident-prone city. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)