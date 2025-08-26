SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: The DesignIndia Show (TDS), India's most respected platform for design dialogue and recognition, concluded its milestone 10th edition on 23 August 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune. The event welcomed over 350 participants, including leaders, practitioners, educators, and young designers for a day of inspiration, dialogue, and celebration.

Launched in 2016, TDS has evolved into the country's foremost stage for design-led innovation and cross-disciplinary exchange. Over the past decade, it has hosted some of the most influential voices shaping industries, influencing culture, and building India's design ecosystem.

Theme 2025: Empower

This year's theme, Empower, highlighted the responsibility of design in a rapidly changing world. It underscored how design goes beyond aesthetics to give voice, confidence, and direction to individuals, communities, and organisations. Through keynotes, panel discussions, and conversations, speakers explored how design drives business innovation, evolves education, builds inclusive communities, and strengthens the role of designers as leaders and change agents.

Speaking at the Show, Sudhir Sharma, Founder of IndiDesign & DesignIndia, noted:

"Design is no longer only about solving problems; it is about shaping possibilities, empowering ideas, and creating pathways for progress. Empower is our call to recognise the role design must play in building an inclusive, sustainable, and inspiring future."

Celebrating a Decade of the India's Best Design Awards

Running alongside the Show was the 10th edition of the India's Best Design Awards (IBDA), India's first and most respected platform honouring excellence across the design spectrum. Over the past decade, IBDA has celebrated designers, studios, in-house teams, and students whose work has set new benchmarks for creativity, innovation, and impact.

Now in its 10th year, the India's Best Design Awards (IBDA) honoured creativity across the spectrum; from projects and studios to in-house teams and students. A new distinction, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Award, was introduced to honour studios that have consistently demonstrated excellence and leadership over the years.

Together, TDS and IBDA continue to build India's design ecosystem, fostering recognition, dialogue, and community.

About The DesignIndia Show

Organised by IndiDesign and DesignIndia, TDS brings together leading voices from across disciplines to explore the future of design. Each year, the conference examines a theme that captures the evolving role of design in shaping industries, societies, and culture. Over the past decade, it has grown into India's most respected design event, fostering dialogue, recognition, and community.

About IndiDesign

IndiDesign is a global brand strategy and design consultancy based in Pune. Working at the intersection of culture, strategy, and innovation, IndiDesign partners with leading organisations in India and abroad to create impactful solutions. It is also the driving force behind The DesignIndia Show and India's Best Design Awards, initiatives that continue to strengthen India's design ecosystem.

For more details:

The DesignIndia Show: https://tds.design-india.com

India's Best Design Awards: https://ibda.design-india.com

