Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: A deeply emotional musical tribute is set to celebrate the legacy of legendary Bollywood star Joy Mukerji as his grandson Joyneel Mukerji lends his voice to a soulful rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa, being released on Monjoy Mukerji's MJM Records on Joy Mukerji's 87th birth anniversary on 24 th February, 2026.

The devotional track has been conceived as a heartfelt homage by Joy Mukerji's son Monjoy Mukerji, honouring the memory and spiritual side of the evergreen actor who remains one of Hindi cinema's most charming personalities.

The incredibly talented Joyneel Mukerji, just 13, has sung the sacred hymn with sincerity and innocence, giving the timeless prayer a fresh emotional appeal. The music has been composed by noted musician Sidharth Singh, who has blended devotion with a contemporary musical arrangement while retaining the essence of tradition.

Released under Monjoy Mukerji's music label MJM Records, the project is both a tribute and a celebration of a remarkable cinematic legacy that continues to inspire fans across generations.

Remembered as one of Bollywood's earliest "chocolate heroes," Joy Mukerji created a special place in audiences' hearts through films such as Love in Tokyo, Shagird, Ek Musafir Ek Haseena, Love in Simla, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon and Ziddi. His charisma, music and screen presence remain unforgettable even today.

Speaking about the tribute, Monjoy Mukerji said,

"My father's birthday has always been a moment of gratitude and devotion for our family. Through this Hanuman Chalisa, we wanted to celebrate his spiritual side and keep his memory alive. Joyneel's voice has a purity that truly captures the strength and positivity associated with Lord Hanuman, and we are happy to share this with audiences everywhere."

The track will be available on all major digital audio streaming platforms, and there is already considerable excitement among admirers of the Mukerji legacy as well as lovers of devotional music.

The song also represents a coming together of iconic film families.

Composer Sidharth Singh is the great-grandson of legendary actor Ashok Kumar, whose illustrious family also includes the iconic Kishore Kumar. On the other hand, Joyneel Mukerji carries forward the lineage of Padma Shri Sashadhar Mukerji, one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema.

Sharing his thoughts on the composition, Sidharth Singh said,

"I am truly honoured to compose this soulful version of the Hanuman Chalisa. This project is very special because it symbolically brings together the musical and cinematic legacies of the Mukerji family along with the heritage connected to Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar."

Young Joyneel Mukerji is equally thrilled about the release. Speaking about the experience, the young singer said he feels proud to be part of a tribute dedicated to his grandfather.

"It means a lot to me that this song is connected to my grandfather. I have always been inspired by my Jethu Monjoy Mukerji in music, and recording the Hanuman Chalisa was a very special experience for me. As a performer, I also admire Madonna for her energy and stage presence," Joyneel shared.

With devotion, nostalgia and a strong family legacy behind it, this special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa stands as a heartfelt musical offering celebrating the timeless memory of Joy Mukerji while introducing a promising new voice to listeners.

