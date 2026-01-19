PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: RudraTree Rudraksha & Gemstones, a Bengaluru-based heritage institution specialising in Rudraksha, Navaratna gemstones, and natural crystals, marks 104 years of uninterrupted legacy, tracing its origins to 1923. The organisation today operates through two retail stores and two wholesale facilities in Bengaluru, continuing a family-led tradition that blends Vedic wisdom with global gemological standards.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of January 19 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sacred Origins and the Birth of a Legacy (1920-1923)

The roots of RudraTree date back to 1920, when Shanmuga Sundaram Pillai was commissioned by the Tirupati Balaji Temple to source 108 Tenmukhi Rudrakshas--a rare and spiritually demanding task that took three years to complete.

Also Read | Nitin Nabin Declared As Sole Candidate for BJP National President (Watch Videos).

Recognising the absence of dependable and ethical sourcing in sacred materials, he established RudraTree in Bengaluru in 1923, laying the foundation for an institution built on trust and authenticity.

Temple Patronage and Early Trust (1923-1950s)

The first RudraTree outlet was opened in Chitpeth, Bengaluru, dedicated exclusively to Rudrakshas. By 1943, the organisation had become a primary supplier of Rudrakshas to major temples and ashrams across South India, earning widespread recognition for purity and reliability.

In 1952, RudraTree became an Associate Member of the Gemological Association of Great Britain, signalling its early commitment to scientific gemology alongside traditional practices.

Expansion into Navaratna and Global Gemstones (1956-1970s)

RudraTree entered the retail Rudraksha segment in 1956, followed by its expansion into the gemstone business as a wholesaler in 1957.

By 1963, it had established itself in retail gemstones, supplying to leading international jewellery brands.

The organisation developed deep expertise in the Navaratna gemstones--

Ruby (Manik), Pearl (Moti), Coral (Moonga), Emerald (Panna), Yellow Sapphire (Pukhraj), Diamond (Heera), Blue Sapphire (Neelam), Hessonite (Gomed), and Cat's Eye (Lehsunia)--each selected based on origin, treatment, clarity, and astrological relevance.

In 1974, RudraTree was recognised as a leading gemstone supplier to the world's Top 100 jewellery brands.

A defining milestone followed in 1975, when it commenced government-approved mining operations in Sri Lanka for Blue Bead Gems and Diamonds, establishing a rare direct-source model.

Mines-to-You & Tree-to-You Philosophy

RudraTree's sourcing culture is anchored in two guiding principles:

"Mines-to-You" for gemstones and "Tree-to-You" for Rudrakshas.

This approach ensures direct procurement from mines, farms, and primary trading regions, reducing intermediaries and preserving authenticity.

Rudraksha Lineage and Sacred Varieties

The organisation offers an extensive range of Rudrakshas from One Mukhi to Fourteen Mukhi, along with rare sacred forms such as Gauri Shankar Rudraksha, Ganesha Rudraksha, Trijuti Rudraksha, and Garbha Gauri Rudraksha. These are sourced through long-standing associations with Nepal and Himalayan Rudraksha regions.

Crystals and Natural Stones

RudraTree also works with a wide spectrum of natural crystals, including Clear Quartz (Sphatik), Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Citrine, Smoky Quartz, Green Aventurine, Tiger's Eye, Lapis Lazuli, Black Tourmaline, Carnelian, Moonstone, Sunstone, and other traditional crystal varieties used in spiritual and wellness practices.

Bengaluru Presence and Institutional Growth (1978-2000s)

The company expanded its physical presence in Bengaluru with the opening of its second gemstone retail store in Sahakar nagar in 1978.

Today, RudraTree operates two retail stores serving individual customers and two wholesale stores catering to jewellers, astrologers, and institutional buyers, reinforcing Bengaluru as its operational hub.

Further strengthening its credibility, RudraTree became an Associate Member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in 1984 and an Alumni Member of the International Gemological Institute (IGI) in 1988.

International Footprint and the Modern Era (2014-Present)

The organisation expanded internationally with a Bangkok branch in 2014, followed by a presence in Hong Kong in 2022, strengthening access to global gemstone markets.

In 2023, RudraTree commemorated 100 years of legacy, entering its second century with a continued focus on heritage, transparency, and ethical sourcing.

A Living Institution

After more than a century, RudraTree remains a rare example of a legacy institution that has successfully bridged spiritual responsibility, gemological science, and global trade. Its 104-year journey stands as a testament to continuity, trust, and tradition in an evolving gemstone industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)