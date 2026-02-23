SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Zonal Office (South), Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Regional Passport Office, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Bengaluru, and Jyoti Nivas College (Autonomous), successfully organized a distinguished cultural evening as part of the 11th India International Dance & Music Festival at Jyoti Auditorium, Bengaluru, on Sunday, 25 January 2026.

The evening featured a spectacular live performance by 2OFUS, the renowned fusion band from the Maldives, founded by Ahmed Adhuham and Abdullah Shamrookh. The band is internationally recognized for blending contemporary global sounds with the vibrant soul of island music. Their electrifying performance captivated the audience and highlighted the growing cultural bridge between India and the Maldives.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries including Shri Ajith John Joshua, Regional Passport Officer; Shri Pradeep Kumar, Zonal Director, ICCR (South), Bengaluru; Dr. Bickey Bangari, Chairman, Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting, New Delhi; Dr. Sr. Mary Louisa S., Principal, Jyoti Nivas College (Autonomous); Sr. Sajitha Jose, Administrator; Sr. Nalini Cruz, Manager, Jyoti Nivas Institutions; along with senior officials, faculty members, and invited guests.

ICCR, established in 1950, continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's cultural diplomacy by promoting artistic, academic, and intellectual exchanges worldwide. The cultural evening in Bengaluru reflected ICCR's enduring commitment to fostering international friendship through the universal language of music and performing arts.

2OFUS has previously achieved international recognition, including representing the Maldives at the Indian Battle of the Bands - International, where they secured the prestigious 2nd Runner-Up position. Their participation in the 11th India International Dance & Music Festival further reinforced cultural cooperation and artistic exchange between the two nations.

The programme concluded with a formal felicitation ceremony honouring the artists, followed by a vote of thanks expressing gratitude to all collaborating institutions and participants for making the evening a grand success.

The event stood as a vibrant celebration of Indo-Maldivian cultural harmony, artistic excellence, and global friendship.

