New Delhi [India], October 28: International Brand Equity (IBE) has successfully concluded the 11th edition of the prestigious India Property Awards 2025 on 24 October 2025 at Bengaluru, a premier real estate summit and awards event honoring the most distinguished real estate projects, developers, and leaders in India's real estate sector. The ceremony recognized outstanding achievements in innovation, quality, and sustainable development, bringing together the industry's most influential figures.

The India Property Awards have become a benchmark for excellence in the real estate sector, recognizing companies and individuals who have demonstrated remarkable vision and execution. This year's event highlighted the resilience and dynamism of the Indian property market, showcasing projects that are redefining urban living and commercial spaces across the country.

A spokesperson for International Brand Equity commented, "The 11th India Property Awards are a testament to the incredible progress and innovation within the Indian real estate industry. We are proud to honor these trailblazers who are setting new standards for quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Their contributions are pivotal in shaping the future of real estate in India."

The awards celebrated a diverse range of categories, from luxury residential projects to sustainable commercial developments. The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by an expert jury, acknowledging their commitment to excellence and on-time delivery.

Key winners at the 11th India Property Awards 2025 include:

- Most Awaited Project of the year 2025 - Residential: Sowparnika Rhythm of Rain

- Sustainable Project of the Year 2025: CoEvolve Florenza, CoEvolve Estates

- Developer of the Year 2025 - Commercial Development: ELEGANT LOGISTIC PARK, ELEGANT BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS

- Emerging Developer of the Year 2025: Urbanize Group

- Luxury Villa Project of the Year 2025: Urbanize Villa Bellissimo

- Luxury Apartment Project of the Year 2025: SBR ONE RESIDENCE, SBR Group

- Karnataka's Most Trusted Turnkey Construction Company 2025: TERRA SPECTRA SPACES PVT LTD

- Best Upcoming Project of the Year (Under construction) 2025: Signature Dwellings Private Limited

- Developer of the year 2025 (excellence in on-time delivery): Signature Dwellings Private -Limited

- Sustainable Project of the Year 2025 (Commercial): Century Downtown, Century Real Estate

- Developer of the Year 2025 - Apartment Development: Saritha Developers

- Developer of the Year 2025: M3M India Pvt. Ltd.

- Developer of the Year 2025 - Commercial Development: M3M IFC

- Retail Project of the Year 2025: M3M Route65

- Developer of the Year 2025 - Luxury Residential Development: M3M St. Andrews at SCDA

- Developer of the Year 2025 - Sustainable Development: Signature Global (India) Limited

- Residential High-Rise Project of the Year 2025: Signature Global Cloverdale SPR

- Managed Farmland Project of the Year 2025: Triguna Country Homes, Triguna Projects

- Commercial Project of the Year 2025: Phoenix Asia Towers, Bangalore

- Mixed-Used Project of the Year 2025: One National Park, Chennai

- Most Environment Friendly Project of the Year 2025: NBR Soul of the Seasons

- Architect of the Year 2025: NBR Soul of the Seasons

- Best Landscape Architect of the year 2025: NBR Soul of the Seasons

About International Brand Equity

International Brand Equity (IBE) builds brand credibility through market research, insightful content, conferences, certifications, and awards.

Looking ahead, IBE has announced its next flagship event, the International Realty Awards 2026, which will expand its focus to honor real estate excellence across Asia and the UAE.

Media Contact

Kumar Saurabh

International Brand Equity

www.internationalbrandequity.com

Mobile: +91-9606955135

Email: saurabh@internationalbrandequity.com

