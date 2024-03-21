BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 21: India's first-ever and biggest conglomeration of innovation and collaboration, Startup Mahakumbh, concluded today at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, and Pragati Maidan. The event saw participation from more than 1306 startups across 10 sectors, 165 sessions, and 392 speakers over the course of three days. Connecting founders and funders, the event served as a platform for budding entrepreneurs, seasoned industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge, exchange ideas, and forge valuable connections. Aimed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across India, the mega confluence of startups saw prominent speakers and notable industry titans including Sivasubramanian Ramann, SIDBI, Deepak Sood, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, Debjani Ghosh, nasscom, Anil Kumar Sagar, Department of IT - Govt of UP, Ranjan Anandan, Peak XV, Shri PK Singh, Government e Marketplace, Rikant Pittie, EaseMyTrip, Peeyush Bansal, Lenskart, Aman Gupta, boAt Lifestyle, Ashish Hemrajani, BookMyShow and brought forth the true essence of public-private partnership. The Indian startup ecosystem has been on a growth trajectory, with the creation of more than one million jobs, 10M indirect jobs, and 4M+ jobs, showcasing its prominence on the global map. The inaugural edition of Startup Mahakumbh successfully added more vigor to the growing sector, opening doors for disruptive ideas and furthering the 'can-do' spirit of young India. Key highlights of the event included:

Also Read | 'Neuralink Demonstrated Telepathy': Elon Musk Shares Video of Man With Neuralink Brain Chip Playing Games Just by Thinking.

- Women-led businesses: With 45% of startups in India now being led by women entrepreneurs, the event saw groundbreaking participation from women-led businesses. Women entrepreneurs proudly showcased the tech innovations and solutions offered by them.

- Future entrepreneurs: Students from 18 states engaged in practical workshops, pitch competitions, and a multi-track conference to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the competitive startup world. It also helped them foster connections with investors, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals, laying the groundwork for potential collaborations and partnerships.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Lucknow: 50 Injured As Colony of Bees Attacks People During Cremation Procession in Mohanlalganj.

- Thematic Pavilions and masterclasses: With 10 thematic pavilions on Deeptech, AI & SaaS, Fintech, Agritech, Biotech & Pharma, Climate Tech, Gaming & E-Sports, D2C, B2B & Manufacturing, and Incubators, Startup Mahakumbh hosted masterclasses and engaging sector-specific discussions among all the pavilions.

- New announcements: Launch of Global e-Cricket Premier League and Memorandum of Understanding between Peak Sustainability Ventures and IIT Mandi to further the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The conclusion of the first-ever Startup Mahakumbh actually marks the beginning of a new chapter in the country's entrepreneurial journey. India's remarkable rise to the third-largest startup ecosystem globally in less than a decade is a testament to the thriving young and innovative minds of the country. The nation's entrepreneurial vigor and potential for innovation is paving the way for India to take the center stage on the global roadmap.

For more details, please visit: https://startupmahakumbh.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)