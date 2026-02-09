VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: AAKA Space Studio, a space research and simulation organisation and a registered ISRO Space Tutor working on planetary analog environments, successfully conducted a lunar-habitat-inspired analog astronaut mission designed to simulate isolation, habitat living, and autonomous operations under Moon-like conditions. The mission was carried out from 1st February to 8th February . in the white plains of Dholavira, Kutch.

The mission involved a four-member analog astronaut crew, who lived together inside a container-based lunar analog habitat for the full mission duration. Among them was Aditya Pandya (17), who has now become India's youngest male analog astronaut, while also serving as the lead for the mission's hardware, IoT, and habitat intelligence systems.

The lunar analog habitat was engineered to replicate the physical and operational constraints of a Moon-like environment. It incorporated a digital twin framework, enabling real-time synchronisation between the physical habitat and mission control systems, allowing continuous monitoring and post-mission analysis of habitat and crew parameters.

Aditya, as a core technical team member, had been involved in building and developing the mission's technology stack over the six months leading up to the mission. His work included the design, development, and integration of key systems such as:

- Internal and external sensor modules for continuous environmental monitoring

- Astronaut biometric systems to track physiological parameters of the crew

- Embedded hardware for habitat health, safety, and fault detection

- A centralized mission control system for real-time telemetry and diagnostics

- Modular hardware components developed using 3D printing and rapid prototyping

Throughout the mission, the four-member crew remained in strict isolation, operating under predefined protocols similar to planetary missions. The mission focused on experiments related to long-duration confinement, crew autonomy, system reliability, and human machine interaction inside confined habitats.

Notably, Aditya was not only responsible for designing and building the habitat's technological infrastructure but was also one of the astronauts residing inside the habitat, validating the systems he engineered under real operational stress throughout the nine-day mission.

According to AAKA Space Studio, the lunar analog mission was aimed at strengthening India's analog research ecosystem by combining hands-on engineering, simulation science, and experiential astronaut training, aligned with future human spaceflight and planetary habitation requirements.

Aditya's dual role: as both system architect and analog astronaut, reflects a new model of space training, where young engineers actively build, test, and inhabit the systems designed for extraterrestrial exploration.

