Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): Gujarat has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for cooperation with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, a subsidiary of Elon Musk-founded SpaceX, to strengthen the state's digital infrastructure, the state government said on Monday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on X, confirmed that the partnership aims to accelerate the state's Digital Connectivity Mission.

The agreement focuses on providing high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity to remote, border, and underserved regions that currently face significant telecom challenges. This initiative aligns with the Digital India vision to ensure seamless service delivery across all geographical areas.

The collaboration follows a preliminary meeting held in December 2025 between the state leadership and Starlink Operations, SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer. Under the terms of the LoI, pilot projects will connect Common Service Centres, e-Governance facilities, government schools, and district disaster management control rooms.

The infrastructure will also extend to port facilities and wildlife sanctuaries to enhance monitoring and operational efficiency.

During the exchange ceremony in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Patel expressed confidence in the project's impact on the State's progress. "The implementation of this joint project in the coming future will prove to be a milestone in expanding the state's digital services and will further accelerate the progress of e-Governance," the Chief Minister stated on X.

"This LoI will enable high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in remote, border, tribal and underserved areas with limited telecom infrastructure, accelerating Gujarat's Digital Connectivity Mission and strategic digital initiatives," he further said.

The project prioritises digital inclusion in tribal and aspirational districts, including Narmada and Dahod. By establishing reliable connectivity, the government intends to improve the security of police outposts and the stability of disaster management centres.

The initiative also covers agricultural research centres and provides smart connectivity for education in state schools. Healthcare services, particularly tele-medicine and operations at Primary Health Centres, are expected to become more accessible through this satellite network.

A Joint Working Group, comprising representatives from the Gujarat state government and Starlink, will be formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. This group will ensure the development of modern digital infrastructure and seamless connectivity across the state. The LoI further includes plans for capacity building through joint training programs for government agencies, schools, and disaster response teams.

The agreement also addresses the connectivity needs of GIDC industrial parks, maritime operations, and highway safety systems. On behalf of the state government, Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop exchanged the documents with Starlink India Head Prabhakar Jayakumar. The initiative remains a central component of Gujarat's strategy to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

