New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As announced by the National Testing Agency, JEE Main 2022 is scheduled to take place in the month of April from 16 to 21, 2022 (1st Phase). Aspirants appearing for it need to be sure that they have prepared well for the examination.

Students preparing for an exam do forget about the basics that they need to cover and try to focus on the entire syllabus and somehow fail in it.

But this is not the way to prepare for the JEE mains 2022 examination. An aspirant must devise a plan for the final month. NTA has recently uploaded free study material and lecture on its official website where students can easily take the lectures and use those study material for exams. Students can visit and check at: https://nta.ac.in/lecturesContent

Follow this strategy to gain maximum momentum in the last month:

Maximum momentum is important for JEE Main 2022 aspirants because this helps them secure a seat in one of the best colleges around. So, for the previous month, there were a few things to keep in mind. This includes:

A target needed to be set up:

First of all, as per the caliber of the aspirant, he is supposed to set up the target. This goal must not be hypothetical; rather, it must be one that you can achieve. Every aspirant is aware of their capabilities and has an idea of how to move ahead. To get into the top colleges around you, you must be able to get a 90+ percentile. To go for the 90+ percentile, it is important for you to score more than 180 marks out of 300.

Knowledge of the easy topics:

In the main exam, you will see the questions are from every topic in the book. Begin with simple topics and progress to more advanced topics in the last month. There are certain topics that you have covered thoroughly and on which you have the expertise as well. Prepare them along with those easy topics to score well. Sample Papers help the students in better understanding and ease the concepts of every subjects.

Understand the exam pattern:

Sample Papers act as a boon to the students, as with sample papers you can easily get to know the pattern of the paper. Some students regard the JEE main exam as a calamity, and they succumb to nervousness, stress, and depression. But understanding the exam pattern is helpful in resolving this doubt. Instead of making yourself a victim of these conditions, understand the exam pattern and start to study accordingly. This is helpful in managing things out, and you will gain confidence to crack the examination as well.

Wish to know everything about JEE Mains Exam 2022! Read here!

Understanding of concepts:

Physics, chemistry, and math are among the major subjects an aspirant need to cover thoroughly. Focus on the concepts and understand them. There will be no need to go through any derivation and engage in these procedures. Instead, grab the formulas for a particular topic and be ready to apply them according to the question asked. For example, if you are solving any question related to capacitance, you might be aware of the formula applicable to it. Students can also go with Oswaal JEE (Main) Mock Test Sample Question Paper Physics Chemistry Mathematics for Exam 2022. Students will get ease of chapter-wise preparation and learning tactics:

A numerical approach is important:

The numerical approach is really very important for students appearing for an exam. The entire exam does not focus on theoretical parts. Be sure to try the numerical and also understand how you can solve them seamlessly. Certain tricks and tips are mentioned in books, helping in solving the questions easily. From the exam point of view, it is not important that you can derive the formula for numerical, but it is integral to know the use of formulas that have been derived. Sample Paper adds ease on numerical subjects and formulas.

Final verdict:

The JEE Mains exam is one of the most important exams for engineering aspirants looking forward to being part of the top 10 colleges around. Prepare well for the exam so that scoring the maximum marks will be your thing. Do not burden yourself with unnecessary stuff. Instead, focus on all the concepts that are important to gain the maximum momentum for the last month.

