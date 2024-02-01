ATK

New Delhi [India], February 1: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is set to host its 16th National Convention on February 2nd and 3rd, 2024, at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. Themed "The Changing Real Estate Landscape," the convention aims to bring together key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and investors, to gain insights into the dynamics of growth and transformation in India's real estate sector.

The two-day National Convention will witness Central & state Government representatives, Policy Makers, Bureaucrats and industry stalwarts including Kaushal Kishore, Honourable MoS, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs; Om Birla, Honourable Speaker of Lok Sabha; G. Kishan Reddy, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Tourism; Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs; Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS, Principal Secretary, HUDD, Govt. of UT of Ladakh; Ms. Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, HUDD, Govt. of UT of J&K; Sanjay Kumar, IAS, DG, NITI Aayog; Naveen Raj Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Housing, Govt. of Karnataka; Satinder Pal Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The event is also likely to be attended by Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs. RERA chairpersons of various states will also be a part of this National Convention. Smt. Anita Karwal, IAS (Retd.), Chairperson, Gujarat RERA; Anand Kumar, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, Delhi RERA; Eada Rajasekhar Reddy, Chairman Incharge, AP RERA; Gokul Mohan Hazarika, IAS (Retd.), Chairperson Incharge & Member, Assam RERA; Dr. N Satyanarayana, IAS, Chairperson, Telangana RERA;

The convention will serve as a platform to explore various facets of the sector, focusing on adapting to new-age trends and technologies. It will feature insightful discussions on government support, affordable housing, the impact of RERA, financing options, technology integration, and investment opportunities, along with a dedicated session on India Vision@2047. The convention is supported by KPMG, which is also its Knowledge Partner.

G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO, emphasized the importance of collaboration in unlocking the full potential of India's urbanization. He stated, "By working together, we can create sustainable, liveable, and inclusive cities that foster business growth, promote social equity, and enhance the quality of life for all citizens. We look forward to fostering collaboration between the government and private sector stakeholders to ensure sustainability and pave the way for a thriving real estate industry that positively impacts the broader economy. Let us join hands to build a brighter future for India."

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO, highlighted the convention's role as a catalyst for transforming India's real estate sector. He mentioned that the event would focus on issues such as liquidity crises, stressed assets, and insolvency, while exploring policy reforms like the Rental Housing Policy and a commitment to net-zero goals. The importance of alternative financing through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (INVITs) was also underscored.

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, emphasized the real estate sector's role as a crucial economic driver with a multiplier effect on employment and linkages with ancillary industries. He noted that the convention serves as a platform for networking, learning, and collaborative efforts, which are pivotal in unlocking India's urbanization potential.

In addition to discussions, NAREDCO will advocate for the government's proactive role in promoting affordable housing. It will request the introduction of a home loan interest rate subvention scheme and demand concessions in the prices of construction materials, such as cement and steel, for affordable housing projects. These measures aim to incentivize and facilitate the development of the much-needed affordable housing segment.

NAREDCO, the apex body of the real estate sector under the Aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, is dedicated to promoting transparency and accountability in the housing and real estate sector. The convention will feature prominent leaders, including the Hon'ble Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, as Chief Patron, and seven Joint Secretary-level Officers from Central Government and Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) on the Governing Council.

