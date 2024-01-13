PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13: The global trend of pursuing international studies continues to grow annually, fueled by a rising number of students. The number of Indian students enrolled in studies abroad is expected to climb from roughly 1 million as of 2019 to as many as 2 million by 2025, according to an analysis of Indian student mobility produced by University Living, Beyond Beds and Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report 2023, indicating a substantial rise in the inclination of Indian students towards pursuing education on a global scale.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Kills His Aunt by Crushing Her With Grinding Stone and Stabbing With Knife in Sultanpur.

Further in 2022, India witnessed the highest-ever emigration of students, with Australia, UK, and the United States emerging as the preferred destinations for Indian students during this period. The United Kingdom issued 500,000 study visas until June 2023, with Indian students comprising 30%. The 143,000 visas granted to Indian students marked a 54% YoY increase, solidifying India as the leading sender to the UK. Meanwhile, Australia's international education sector observed a 34% surge in Indian student enrollment from January to August 2023. And now constitute 17% of all international students in Australia, ranking second after China.

How International Education Helps Indian Students?

Also Read | Assam Autonomous Council Elections 2024 Result: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thanks PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda After BJP's Win in Council Polls.

International education offers a range of benefits to Indian students, impacting their development as the trend of pursuing international studies grows annually. Anuj Gupta, CEO of YounGrads, an online student recruitment platform, breaks it down :

Academic growth: Studying abroad offers specialized field options providing a diverse range of courses for students to pursue niche interests. Exposure to varied teaching methods enhances critical thinking and analytical skills. Additionally, international universities emphasize research, offering students opportunities to engage in cutting-edge projects, collaborate with renowned professors, and gain valuable academic experience.

Professional development: A foreign degree enhances employability, benefiting individuals in both domestic and international job markets. Employers appreciate the global perspective, intercultural skills, and adaptability acquired during foreign studies. Moreover, studying abroad connects individuals to a valuable network of professionals, peers, and diverse alumni, creating opportunities for career advancement, internships, and mentorship. This experience also refines essential skills like leadership, communication, independence, and resourcefulness, qualities highly valued in achieving long-term career success.

Personal growth: Studying abroad offers a cultural immersion that exposes students to diverse traditions and lifestyles, fostering adaptability and understanding. This experience shapes individuals into well-rounded beings. Living independently away from home cultivates self-reliance, financial management skills, and decision-making abilities, fostering confidence, resilience, and adaptability. The challenges and experiences of studying abroad contribute to significant personal development, nurturing a stronger sense of identity, self-awareness, and a broader global perspective.

Anuj Gupta further adds, "International education goes beyond a trend; it presents a profound and transformative experience, propelling students towards their future goals. Invaluable tools for advancement, specialized courses and programs offered by international universities empower students. And to make the most of these opportunities, a comprehensive understanding of overseas education is crucial, and professional guidance becomes instrumental in steering students towards success."

Embarking on an international education journey offers rewards for Indian students, however it comes with its share of challenges. Academic obstacles encompass adapting to new environments, language proficiency, and demanding coursework. Financial considerations involve higher fees, living costs, and currency rates. Cultural adjustments include overcoming culture shock, communication barriers, and building a social network. Personally, dealing with homesickness, stress, and mental health differences may arise. Additional factors such as visa processes, safety concerns, and healthcare access must be navigated. Despite these challenges, ample resources and support platforms exist to help students navigate their path toward their international study goals. Thorough research, planning, and a positive mindset can ensure a successful international education journey, fostering personal, professional and academic growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)