Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): 21K Skills - an EdTech Start-up dedicated towards up-skilling and re-skilling of children, youth and veterans across diverse sectors, today announced their collaboration with Galvanize Inc, USA, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science.

In India, through 21K Skills, Galvanize would offer a series of 12-week intensive, customized online programs in the categories of Cloud Native Developer, Data Science Core, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity. Galvanize Instructors based out of the USA would conduct the courses remotely and sessions would be supported by supplemental material prepared by Galvanize's team. Participants and Galvanize's instructors will collaborate with the goal of achieving participant proficiency in key course standards.

Every course remotely offered by Galvanize in India is meticulously curated to cover top of the line technological advancements and methodologies in relation to the respective fields. Post completion of the sessions, participating students will have to present a comprehensive capstone project enabling hands-on application of learnt concepts. All course participants will be required to qualify the pre-admission assessment and attend a prep course to be part of the Cohort.

Commenting on this partnership, Santosh Kumar, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer from 21K Skills said, "IT Professionals in India can make a great contribution to the field globally. The increasing demand for specialised employment avenues in these segments encouraged us to collaborate with Galvanize which is a global leader in this domain. Through our initiative of getting advanced yet accessible courses offered by Galvanize to India, it is our effort to offer IT professionals an opportunity to build advanced in-demand technical skills from the comfort of their homes. This would also augment in shortening the gap between Higher education and industry readiness."

In support of this enterprise, Bill Cummings, EVP - Enterprise, from Galvanize said, "Our partnership with 21K Skills is an exciting opportunity for us to reach the Indian IT sector through a brand that they trust and can depend on. We at Galvanize have been known to prepare our students for bagging more jobs as mid-level software developers and data-scientists globally as compared to others in the market through our world-class curriculum. We strongly believe that with our courses offered in collaboration with 21K Skills we would together aid in the empowerment of the IT workforce, promising them a better tomorrow."

Galvanize is part of Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the USA's preeminent tech-enabled education companies. Their immersive product suite, including the acclaimed Hack Reactor Software Engineering Immersive and Galvanize Data Science Immersive bootcamps, delivers the latest technology training to address the gap in the IT industry. With a growing alumni base of more than 8,000 professionals, Galvanize graduates more mid to advanced-level software engineers and data scientists than any other bootcamp provider. Graduates across all campuses and online earn, on average, annual base salaries of $90,000 and above. Graduates in larger cities, like San Francisco and New York, make even more.

Galvanize graduates have gone on to bring their talents to more than 2,250 companies, including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple. Similarly, Galvanize has partnered with Fortune 500 companies like IBM, McKesson and Cognizant to support their digital transformation by upskilling their current workforce. They are also a proud supporter of the U.S. military, helping train soldiers in software engineering and serving as a preferred provider of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' VET TEC program.

These courses under 21K Skills are set to commence in February 2021 for which enrolments start on 17th December 2020.

21K Skills is part of Mindreflex Technologies Private Limited, an EdTech Start-up. It is the brainchild of edtech enthusiasts Santosh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Joshi Kumar and Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal to aid in up-skilling and re-skilling of children, youth and veterans across diverse sectors, including IT. It has collaborated with global leaders Stride Inc USA (NYSE: LRN) and Galvanize, USA to offer various online blended learning programs for career readiness in India.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Mindreflex Technologies also operates 21K School, India's first online school for homeschooled students. In future, it plans to offer online tutorial programs and coaching for students across all age-groups. All short-term and long-term programs offered are highly student-centric and driven by the market requirements of the real world, bridging the gap between the educational institution and industry requirements.

