New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a post-Budget webinar on the subject 'Ease of Living using Technology', the fifth of the series of 12 webinars being organized by the government.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said India of the 21st century is constantly empowering its citizens with the use of technology. He underlined that every Budget in the past few years stressed the ease of living for people with the help of technology.

The objective behind hosting the webinars is to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Prime Minister Modi elaborated on the role of technology in this by giving examples of One Nation One Ration Card and JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile) trinity, Arogya Setu and CoWin App, railway reservation and Common Service Centers. With these decisions, the Prime Minister said that the government has enhanced the ease of living of the citizens.

He also highlighted the popular feeling about ease of communication with the government as the dialogue has become easy and people are getting quick resolutions.

Pm Modi also cited examples of the faceless resolution of Income tax system-related grievances.

Referring to 5G and Artificial Intelligence and their impact on industry, medicine, education and agriculture the Prime Minister emphasized the need to set a few targets. He suggested ways to stakeholders through which these technologies can be deployed for the welfare of the common citizens, and the sectors to be focussed.

"Can we identify 10 such problems of the society which can be solved by AI?" PM Modi said.

Further, highlighting the role of technology, he pointed out that technology can help create a finished product that can help capture the global market. (ANI)

