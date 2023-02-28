Mumbai, February 28: The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that some parts of Mumbai will witness a water supply cut on March 2 and 3. This is due to some repair work related to water supply in some localities of S and N Wards.

The affected areas include Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai and Ghatkopar. According to a report in MidDay, the BMC will undertake the work of connecting 1200 mm and 900 mm diameter water channels at Quarry Road in Bhandup (West) in Mumbai on March 2, 2023 which will affect water supply. Holi 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Prohibitory Order; Say Obscene Songs, Slogans a Punishable Offence.

Water supply will be stopped in some areas of S and N section from midnight 12.00 on Thursday, March 2 till midnight of Friday, March 3. How To Book Mumbai Metro Ticket on WhatsApp? Watch This Video To Know Easy Steps To Purchase Tickets Online.

Here’s a List of Areas Where Water Supply Will be Affected

Areas adjacent to Shastri Nagar, Lake Marg, CEAT Tyre Marg, Subhash Nagar, Ambewadi, Pratap Nagar Road, Kamble Compound, Jamil Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Muthu Compound, Sant Rohidas Nagar, Raja Colony, Shinde Maidan, Sonapur, Gadevi Marg, Sarvodaya Nagar and others will be impacted in the S division. In areas like Old Hanuman Nagar, New Hanuman Nagar, Hanuman Hill, Ashok Hill Phule Nagar also the water supply will remain affected.

In the N Division, areas that will face issues are Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Vikhroli (West), Vikhroli Station Marg, Vikhroli Park Site and Lower Depot, Pada Pumping Station Other Sections, Veer Savarkar Marg, Wadhwa, Kalpataru, Damodar Park, Sainath Nagar Marg, Udyan Gali, Sanghani Estate.

The BMC has requested residents in these areas to use water sparingly and cooperate with the civic body.

