Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, proudly celebrated the 25th edition of its flagship initiative - India's Top 500 Value Creators at the annual summit held on 28th November 2025 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. This milestone marks a quarter-century of recognizing companies that have consistently delivered exceptional value to stakeholders and shaped India's economic growth story.

- Celebrating visionary companies that transformed ₹ 5 Lakh Crore into ₹ 339 Lakh Crore, fueling India ' s growth story.

Since its inception in 1997, the Top 500 list has evolved into one of the most respected benchmarks of corporate excellence in India. Over the years, it has mirrored the transformation of India's corporate sector, from navigating the dot-com boom and global financial crisis to embracing GST reforms, digital transformation, and resilience during the pandemic.

About the Ranking

The 2025 edition of India's Top 500 Value Creators is based on a comprehensive evaluation of over 5,000 listed companies across more than 25 parameters, going beyond traditional financial metrics to assess both market value and intrinsic value. These 500 companies collectively represent the pillars of India's corporate ecosystem, driving innovation, growth, and long-term value creation.

Key Highlights of India's Top 500 Value Creators:

- Together, these companies account for 82% of the total market capitalization of the BSE, with a combined value of ₹339 lakh crore as of March 2025.

- Since 1997, their combined market value has grown 68-fold, from ₹5 lakh crore to ₹339 lakh crore.

- Over the last five years, they delivered an average Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 268.2%, outperforming the NSE 50 Benchmark (152.1%).

- Revenue surged by 74% and net profits by 127% between FY21 and FY25.

- Spanning 58 sectors, these companies contribute significantly to India's GDP and economic resilience.

Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet, said "As we celebrate 25 years of India's Top 500 Value Creators, we reflect on a journey that has seen India's corporate sector navigate unprecedented challenges and seize remarkable opportunities. What sets these companies apart is their ability to adapt, innovate, and lead with purpose. They have not only created shareholder value but have also contributed significantly to India's socio-economic progress. Looking ahead, the next 25 years promise to be even more transformative driven by sustainability, digital innovation, and inclusive growth. Dun & Bradstreet India remains committed to being a trusted partner in this growth story, empowering businesses with data, AI-driven insights, and advanced analytics to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834946/Awardees_DnB_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314099/5170280/DB_Logo.jpg

