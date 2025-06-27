PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27: In a landmark achievement that puts Eastern India on the global map of cardiac innovation, Dr. Dilip Kumar,Director of the Cath Lab, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Device, and Structural Heart Expert at Manipal EM Bypass (erstwhile Medica Superspecialty Hospital), has successfully performed Eastern India's first-ever case of Bachmann's Bundle (BB) Pacing and Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP), a dual strategy that mimics the heart's natural electrical rhythm. This process is known as complete physiological pacing. This pioneering heart rhythm management was applied to a 33-year-old male patient, Ravi (name changed), a car driver by profession from Tripura, Agartala.

Ravi was suffering from sick sinus syndrome and intermittent atrioventricular (AV)block (a type of heart block where the electrical signals between the heart's upper chambers (atria) and lower chambers (ventricles) are intermittently delayed or blocked), compounded by episodes of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (where episodes of an irregular heartbeat come and go). A condition where the patient's heart rate had dangerously dropped to 25 beats per minute, leaving him dizzy, breathless, and vulnerable to permanent arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), which could have turned fatal for Ravi. Recognizing the need for a cutting-edge, long-term solution, Dr. Dilip Kumar and his team opted for a revolutionary combination of Bachmann's Bundle (BB) Pacing and Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP), a dual strategy that mimics the heart's natural electrical rhythm. This whole approach, known as complete physiological pacing, is designed to preserve the heart's normal contraction patterns and prevent complications associated with conventional pacemakers, such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation (a heart condition where the heart's upper chambers (atria) beat irregularly and rapidly), as well as pacing-induced cardiomyopathy (a condition where the heart muscle weakens and its ability to pump blood effectively is reduced, specifically as a result of prolonged right ventricular (RV) pacing from a pacemaker). The whole procedure was performed in the cardiac cath lab using the specialized C315S5 catheter.

While describing the case, Dr. Dilip Kumar, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Device and Structural Heart Expert at Manipal EM Bypass (erstwhile Medica Superspecialty Hospital), shared, "We are proud to be at the forefront of next-generation cardiac care. While we have successfully performed nearly 200 Conduction System Pacing (CSP) procedures over the past few years, this first case of complete physiological pacing marks a transformative step in our journey. It not only offers a more natural and safer solution for young patients with complex rhythm disorders but also sets the stage for broader adoption of physiological pacing across India. With this, we are ushering in a new era of smarter, more synchronized heart care that truly aligns with the future of cardiology."

Ravi (name changed), a 33-year-old male patient from Agartala, said, "I am a car driver by profession, and for a long time, I was struggling with breathlessness and other health issues that made it difficult for me to work and live normally. It was a very tense and worrying time for me. But just a day after the surgery, I felt a big difference; I am now walking around and living a normal life again. I am truly thankful to Dr. Dilip Kumar and his entire team. I am also fully satisfied with the care, attention, and support provided by the nurses and other staff members throughout my stay."

Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional COO, Manipal Hospitals (East), opined, "This groundbreaking procedure is a testament to the clinical excellence and innovation-driven approach that defines brand Manipal Hospitals. The successful execution of Eastern India's first complete physiological pacing reflects our strong commitment to bringing the most advanced cardiac care to this region."

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

