Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): People often plan their family vacations or weekend getaways well in advance. Travel companies also release calendars of long or extended weekends to help those who are looking to plan their holidays.

Some of the most popular holiday breaks include Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas. Since the dates are fixed, the planning becomes easier. However, as everyone looks forward to such occasions for a family outing, the costs increase during these periods - be it flight or train tickets, hotel bookings or even cab bookings for local travel. To help with these costs, an Instant Personal Loan can be a useful solution. So, if someone is planning a family holiday this upcoming extended Republic Day weekend, one can prefer to take a Personal Loan from Fullerton India.

Are Personal Loans limited to only funding travel expenses

Personal Loans are not just for travel, but can be used for a wide range of personal financial needs and expenses. They can be used for home renovation, higher studies, wedding, shopping or debt consolidation. Eligible borrowers can instant in-principle approvals by applying online. Fullerton India offers eligible salaried borrowers with Personal Loans upto INR 25 lakhs*. Salaried individuals can apply online through the Fullerton India website or the Fullerton India InstaLoan mobile app.

Fullerton India offers competitive personal loan interest rates, and borrowers can repay the loan through easy EMIs within 12 to 60 months. Before applying, one can use a Personal Loan EMI calculator to quickly calculate the EMI based on loan amount, interest rate and repayment tenure. Thus, one can select a suitable tenure so that the resulting EMI fits comfortably within the monthly budget.

What's more, Fullerton India's personal loans come with many benefits. Some of them are:

- Higher Loan Amounts: Depending on the eligibility, one can get Personal loans of up to Rs 25 lakhs* from Fullerton India with repayment tenure of up to 60 months.

- No Collateral Requirement: Personal loans are unsecured, so one does not have to provide any collateral to avail the loan.

- Online Application: Personal loans by Fullerton India can be applied for online, without the need for one to step out of their home.

- Competitive Interest Rate: Fullerton India's personal loan interest rates start from 11.99%* per annum. Please do note that the final interest rate offered will depend on several factors including Fullerton India's policy at the time of application.

- Quick Loan Disbursal: Personal loans are often needed urgently, which is why borrowers expect quick approval and disbursement. With Fullerton India's digital processing, funds are transferred to the borrower's bank account within 30 minutes* of final approval.

- Minimal Documentation Requirement: Fullerton India's documentation requirements are minimal. Apart from KYC documents, one needs to provide income proof and bank statements.

How to Apply for a Personal Loan with Fullerton India

There are two ways to apply for a Personal Loan with Fullerton India:

1. Fullerton India InstaLoan App: Available on iOS and Android, the Fullerton India InstaLoan app is a hassle-free and convenient way to apply for a personal loan using a smartphone. Through the app, one can fill in their personal, professional, income & banking details, scan and upload documents, then submit their application.

2. Fullerton India website: Visit the website, fill in the online application form, and upload the scanned documents to apply for a personal loan.

In both cases, after document submission, eligible applicants are provided instant in-principle approval. Post successful verification checks & execution of the loan agreement, the final approval is given and the funds are disbursed. A customer representative may also contact the applicant to guide them through the process and/or gather any additional information.

4 tips to get a quick Personal Loan from Fullerton India this Republic Day

1. Maintain a good credit score: To increase the chances of quick approval and obtaining an affordable interest rate, aim to have a good credit score and history. This demonstrates responsible credit behavior. If the credit score is low, improve it by paying off and/or settling any existing or past debts.

2. Meet the salary requirements: Residents of Mumbai and Delhi must have a minimum monthly salary of Rs 25,000; residents of other Indian cities must have a minimum monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Individuals who receive cash salary (instead of bank transfer/cheque) will not be accepted.

3. Have a stable work history: To avail of a quick personal loan, one should have a minimum work experience of one year with at least six months in the current organization. Avoid frequent job changes, as they can negatively impact the application.

4. Keep Existing Debts to a Minimum: Having low existing debts increases one's eligibility. It is also recommended to use a Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator to get an estimate of the maximum amount one may be eligible for, and then apply for an amount within that limit.

To conclude, a mini vacation with loved ones is a popular choice this Republic Day weekend. If one needs extra funds to make their trip memorable, or in case of any last minute expenses, a personal loan from Fullerton India may be one of the best solutions. Before applying, it is advised to check the personal loan eligibility criteria and documentation requirements. It is also advisable to use tools like Personal Loan EMI calculator and Eligibility calculator to plan the loan better.

