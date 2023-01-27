New Delhi, January 27 : Zomato has brought back its Gold loyalty program, which now replaces its Pro Plus membership. The online food delivery platform is offering a host of benefits with its freshly launched Zomato Gold subscription, which would give the foodies ordering frequently from this app a whole lot of advantage.

The Zomato Gold membership program is actually the fourth version of the food app's loyalty programme. The original Zomato Gold programme was discontinued back in 2020. So let's check out what the new Zomato Gold membership is all about.

Zomato Gold Subscription Price & Benefits :

The new Zomato Gold membership is now live, and Zomato is offering a complimentary Gold subscription to the Zomato Pro members for three months as part of the introductory offer. Zomato Pro members can avail this offer till April 25.

If you wish to buy the Zomato Gold subscription plan, then you can easily do so. The introductory price of this membership is just Rs 149 for three months. The online food app hasn't yet revealed the annual plan price.

The most noteworthy benefit of being a Zomato Gold member is that you can get free delivery on all orders above Rs 199. However, the free delivery applies to only the restaurants within 10 km from your address.

Zomato has also announced that a Rs 100 coupon will be offered in case of an order delay. Zomato has mentioned that its Gold membership will offer a "no delay guarantee" to all subscribers and in case of a delay Rs 100 coupon will instantly be offered.

Zomato Gold subscription will also offer VIP access during rush hours, which means that the members will have access to the high demand restaurants and also get priority over normal users.

Zomato Gold also offers discounts for dine-in users. The food app has partnered with over 10,000 restaurants across India, which offers the Gold users up to 40 per cent discounts while dining out.

