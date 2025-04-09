VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: Premium real estate developer 42 Estates has made a major entry into Whitefield's booming residential market with its latest project, Between The Greens. Strategically located in Varthur, Bengaluru, this 9.5-acre luxury villa community offers a peaceful retreat while maintaining excellent connectivity to the heart of Whitefield. Unlike the high-density residential zones within Whitefield's core, Varthur provides a serene, green escape that truly aligns with the project's name--Between The Greens.

Also Read | KTM 390 Enduro R Launch in India on April 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Designed with contemporary aesthetics and sustainability at its core, Between The Greens will feature 137 meticulously crafted 4 BHK villas, seamlessly blending modern architecture with eco-conscious principles. The project is being developed in a joint venture with SPD, ensuring high-quality execution and innovation. A key contributor to this vision is Gaffar P Kandy, whose leadership and strategic insight have been instrumental in bringing this landmark project to life.

Planned for completion over the next four years, the development boasts top- tier amenities, including two exclusive clubhouses, a sports club, and a social club. Additional features include an outdoor gym, multi-purpose play courts, squash court, badminton court, co-working spaces, an amphitheater, a mini-golf putting area, a pet park, and wellness facilities. These features cater to the evolving lifestyle demands of discerning homebuyers seeking a self-sustained, nature-centric community within Bengaluru's tech hub.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Seeks Transfer of Hearing on Closure Report to Designated Court.

By being close to Whitefield but away from its congestion, Between The Greens offers the best of both worlds--a calm, green environment with easy access to IT hubs, business districts, and lifestyle amenities and some of the best schools in the city. This makes it an ideal choice for professionals and families who seek both connectivity and tranquility.

The project is BDA approved, further reinforcing its credibility and adherence to regulatory standards.

Alongside Between The Greens, 42 Estates continues to strengthen its presence with a mix of ongoing and completed premium developments, including 42 Marquis (ongoing, Sarjapur, Bengaluru), Sapphire (upcoming, Whitefield, Bengaluru), 42 Lavender (upcoming, Kannur), and Belmont Heights (ongoing, Ooty). These projects highlight the company's expertise in creating distinctive, high-end residential communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)