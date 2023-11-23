PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23: 4i Apps Solutions has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from November, 2023 to November, 2024). 4i Apps Solutions' commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture has been acknowledged by this prestigious certification, and it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team. This recognition reflects the exceptional environment 4i Apps Solutions have collectively built, where every member of the organization is valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our employees at 4i Apps for contributing to this success. Their passion, teamwork, and dedication are the driving forces behind our continued growth and making us a Great PlaceTo Work®," Said Saravanan Murugesan, CEO 4i Apps Solutions.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

About 4i Apps Solutions

4i Apps Solutions is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on cloud solutions. With operations spanning over 15 years, 4i apps has established as the preferred the digital transformation partner for many public and private sector organizations.

4i has over 600 very capable and competent consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.

Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera, PSRM implementations and Salesforce & Microsoft services. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.

Learn more at: www.4iapps.com

