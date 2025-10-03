VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: Now that the fasts are done, the feasts begin! Treat yourself to these 5 unmissable non-vegetarian delicacies in Delhi NCR that promise bold flavours and indulgence in every bite.

1. Gulati Restaurant (Pandara Road & Gurgaon)

The Legacy of Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant's journey began in 1959 at Pandara Road Market, Delhi, evolving into a world-famous Fine Dining Restaurant known for its great North Indian, Mughlai, Hyderabadi, and Tandoori cuisine. Rated amongst the top 10% of Restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor, Gulati has expanded to Gurugram, opening a dine-in and delivery outlet in Mega Mall in 2022.

Gulati Restaurant also recently launched its brand-new Private Dining Room (PDR) on first floor at Mega Mall, Gurugram. The brand-new Private Dining Room (PDR) can accommodate up to 40 guests, providing an exclusive setting for celebrating special occasions and corporate events.

With an extensive and lavish menu spread over 200 exotic recipes, it is a discerning foodie's delight! Starting with the all-time favourites Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani, voted as best in town by many polls, The Hyderabadi Dumpukth Biryanis again voted as the best, The Burrah Akbari, The Kakori Kebab, The Murgh Malai Tikka, The Mutton & the Veg Galouti Kebab, The Dahi Kebab, The Malai Kofta Punjabi, The Fruit Cream are some of the many mouthwatering items on the menu.

Gulati's exceptional service and cuisine have attracted renowned celebrities, including Cherie Blair, Kangana Ranaut, and Aamir Khan. The restaurant's commitment to quality has earned it numerous awards, including:

- TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Award (2014-2022, 2024, 2025)

- Best North Indian Restaurant (Jury Choice Award) by Big F Awards (2025)

- Best Butter Chicken in India by Food Connoisseurs India Awards (2025)

- Legends of the Industry by NRAI (2025)

- Best North Indian Premium Dining Restaurant by Times Food & Nightlife Awards (Gurugram and Delhi, 2025)

- 100 most Legendary Restaurants in the world by Tasteatlas (2024/25)

Gulati was the first, over 33 years back to celebrate the nine-day Navratra Food Festival, which is still celebrated every year, serving pure vegetarian Navratra Menu. Apart from this yearly festival, there are many more that have been organized by us, such as the Biryani Festival, The Kebab Festival, The Hyderabadi Festival, The Tawa Festival to name a few.

And yet another idea is served with warmth to their clientele, which is the Elaborate 'Buffet Lunch'. It is moderate in its pricing, and serves more than 25 varieties.

Gulati's clientele has showered their praises by coming back to the restaurant over the years, appreciating its well-maintained high standards of service and special attention towards patrons. With its rich history, awards, and commitment to quality, Gulati Restaurant continues to delight food connoisseurs and celebrities alike. You can order from across Delhi NCR from their website gulatirestaurant.co.

Contact Pandara Road - 01123388836/39/01147633344

Contact Gurgaon - 9311614542/ 01244154812

2. Punjab Grill (Multiple Locations)

Punjab Grill: A Royal Journey Through North India's Non-Veg Heritage

When it comes to indulgent non-vegetarian dining in Delhi NCR, Punjab Grill continues to stand as a benchmark of culinary excellence. Known for celebrating the grandeur of North Indian flavors, Punjab Grill takes diners on a regal journey where every dish is crafted with precision, authenticity, and passion.

The restaurant is synonymous with rich curries, smoky grills, and melt-in-the-mouth kebabs that capture the essence of Punjab's vibrant culinary heritage. Signature offerings like the Tandoori Lamb Chops, Raan-E-Sikandari, and the ever-popular Butter Chicken are not just meals but experiences--each bite layered with aromatic spices and slow-cooked perfection. For those who relish hearty Mughlai-inspired dishes, the Mutton Rogan Josh and Nalli Nihari remain timeless favorites.

Beyond the food, Punjab Grill has created an ambience that elevates dining into an occasion. The elegant decor, warm hospitality, and focus on consistency make it a preferred choice for families, corporate gatherings, and festive celebrations alike. With multiple locations across Delhi NCR, the brand ensures that luxury dining is never too far away.

What sets Punjab Grill apart is its ability to balance tradition with innovation. While rooted deeply in the age-old recipes of royal kitchens, the chefs constantly introduce new interpretations of classics, keeping the menu fresh and exciting. Pair these dishes with their carefully curated beverage menu, and you have a dining experience that lingers long after the meal ends.

This festive season, as food lovers shift from fasting to feasting, Punjab Grill stands ready to welcome diners with its rich palette of non-veg delicacies--a celebration of India's culinary legacy on every plate.

Website: https://www.punjabgrill.in

3. Flow Brew & Dine (DLF Avenue Saket)

In the heart of Saket, Flow Brew & Dine is more than just a microbrewery -- it's a playground where craft beer meets bold non-veg indulgence. With a buzzing vibe and terrace energy, Flow has become the spot where pints and plates speak the same language: flavour, fun, and flair.

Kick things off with Cowboy Wings, beer-battered and dripping in hunter-style Creole butter sauce, the perfect bar-side wingman to an icy pint. Turn up the heat with Jamaican Jerk Grilled Chicken, smoky thighs fired up with mango habanero salsa. Seafood fans? The Kerala Fish Fry with chammanthi tartare and crispy curry leaves or the golden Beer Battered Fish & Chips are Flow's coastal answer to comfort food, made to pair with a cold brew.

The Mexican side of the menu was built for sharing -- juicy Baja Fish Tacos, slow-cooked Lamb Barbacoa Tacos, and the loaded Bueno Buff Quesadilla layered with caramelised onions and jalapeno cheddar. Spicy, hearty, and straight-up pint-friendly.

And then come the pizzas -- where Flow does something rare for Delhi. They serve two iconic styles side by side. The Napolitana pizzas bring chewy sourdough crusts with toppings like Classic Pepperoni and Smoked Chicken Pesto, while the New York slices go big, bold, and cheesy -- think the fiery Spicy Pluck with jerk chicken and buffalo mozzarella, perfect for folding in one hand while raising a pint in the other.

Post-Navratri, when the city is ready to swap restraint for indulgence, Flow's spread feels like a celebration on every table. From grills and tacos to pizzas and pints, it's the one-stop spot to dive back into flavour, variety, and a whole lot of fun.

At Flow Brew & Dine, every brew finds its perfect bite -- and every dish comes with a story worth toasting to.

Contact no: 9899199141/ 9899199138

4. Massala Singh (Connaught Place)

Massala Singh: A Flavorful Ode to India's Non-Veg Heritage

In the vibrant lanes of Connaught Place, Massala Singh stands tall as a modern Indian eatery that celebrates the rich diversity of our culinary traditions. Known for its bold flavors, inviting interiors, and playful vibe, Massala Singh offers an unforgettable journey for non-veg lovers seeking both nostalgia and novelty on their plate.

At the heart of the menu is a carefully curated range of non-vegetarian dishes that reinterpret timeless Indian recipes with contemporary flair. From the sizzling Tandoori Chicken that greets you with smoky perfection, to the robustly spiced Mutton Rogan Josh slow-cooked in Kashmiri tradition, each dish embodies the brand's commitment to authenticity. Their Amritsari Fish Tikka, golden and crisp on the outside yet tender within, has become a crowd favorite, while the Butter Chicken, creamy and indulgent, is a Delhi classic reimagined with finesse.

Massala Singh also adds a youthful twist to dining with fusion plates like the Chicken Tikka Tacos and Lamb Seekh Sliders, offering a refreshing surprise for diners looking to mix the familiar with the adventurous. The restaurant's ability to balance heritage recipes with modern dining sensibilities makes it a perfect stop for both traditionalists and experimenters alike.

Whether you're planning a hearty meal with family or a fun evening with friends, Massala Singh captures the spirit of Indian non-veg dining--rich, flavorful, and always memorable. As Delhi NCR foodies prepare to indulge post-Navratri, Massala Singh promises a feast that bridges the charm of age-old recipes with the energy of today's culinary culture.

Contact- 9211560333

5. Synx (Gurgaon)

"Synx, Gurgaon - A Modern Hub for Irresistible Non-Veg Flavours & Transformative Club Vibes"

In Gurgaon's ever-evolving dining and nightlife landscape, Synx has quickly carved out its own niche as a destination that is more than just a restaurant--it's an experience. Known for its stylish interiors, buzzing vibe, and a concept rooted in deeper symbolism, Synx invites guests into a world where food, drinks, and entertainment merge seamlessly.

The brand's vision draws inspiration from the serpent--an ancient, universal symbol of power, mystery, and transformation. Just as the serpent sheds its skin and moves with silent intensity, Synx embodies reinvention. Every element here, from the first drop of a perfectly crafted cocktail to the last bassline reverberating through your chest, is designed to transform the ordinary into the unforgettable. This is not just a place you visit--it's a world you enter.

When it comes to food, Synx takes its non-vegetarian offerings very seriously. The menu slithers through global influences, offering bold flavours, unexpected textures, and unapologetic presentations. Think succulent kebabs kissed with smoky perfection, hearty chicken and mutton curries brimming with comfort, and grills that spotlight premium ingredients with just the right seasoning. Fusion dishes further elevate the dining journey, ensuring there's something to satisfy both purists and experimental foodies alike.

Pair these indulgent plates with Synx's craft beverages and signature cocktails, and the experience only deepens. The ambiance, enhanced by live music nights and a vibrant crowd, transforms every visit into a celebration--whether it's a weekday escape or a weekend indulgence.

As Delhi NCR's culinary and nightlife scene continues to expand, Synx stands out not just as a restaurant, but as a dimension of flavour, rhythm, and transformation. For anyone craving an indulgent meaty feast alongside electrifying club energy, Synx Gurgaon is an unmissable destination.

Contact No: 7289916666/ 7289917777

