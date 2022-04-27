Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "Connected Vehicle 2022 (#CV2022)," which is scheduled to be held on 4-5-6 May at Radisson Blu, Bengaluru, will witness the participation of more than 1200 registered delegates, 80 exhibitors and 60 speakers.

The event will host nine sessions discussing the pressing issues, trends and the future of the automotive industry, i.e., connected, autonomous, shared, electric & smart mobility.

"Connected Vehicle, since 2015, has been a platform for global automotive industry experts, key stakeholders, thought leaders and decision makers to come together, gather information, exchange ideas and discuss the way forward. We believe that connected vehicle will have a significant impact on new generation mobility in India, making it safer and convenient," Maneesh Prasad, Founder, Telematics Wire.

"As a pioneer in automotive technology, Continental has been immensely forthcoming in leading the conversation on the four automotive megatrends - electric, autonomous, connected, and shared mobility. The automotive sector is transforming rapidly, influenced by technological advancement, digitalization, and consumer preference. Vehicle connectivity is at the core of this transformation. Telematics Wire is doing a commendable job by bringing the best of the minds from the industry and creating an opportunity for the stakeholders to collaborate on ideas, and concepts, and setting a common industry vision for connectivity in vehicles. I am pleased to participate in Connected Vehicle 2022, as I eagerly await to share the stage with my fellow industry colleagues and deliberate on the opportunities, challenges, and the future of connected mobility," added Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India.

According to Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint MD, Bosch Ltd. and CTO, Bosch Ltd., "As connected mobility becomes a reality, we continue to focus on technologies and solutions that would shape the future of mobility and make it more safe, sustainable and exciting. In this hyper connected world, with our extensive experience and expertise in the automotive domain, we are building an ecosystem of digital platforms in mobility that would empower like-minded enterprises, of any size, to come together, share the vision and contribute to a better tomorrow. We are glad that Connected Vehicle 2022 is bringing the industry together to explore possibilities and opportunities of the future. The future belongs to new technologies, cohesive growth and an ecosystem that has sustainability and safer mobility at its core."

Managing Director of Elektrobit India, Satish Sundaresan says, "The Connected Vehicle forum organised by Telematics Wire goes live in 2022 providing the perfect opportunity to get back to live events and meet some of the industry's key players who are shaping the connected, autonomous, secure and electric mobility space. Elektrobit in "Driving the future of software" is keen to participate together with industry experts in redefining and shaping the automotive software for improved mobility."

"Connected Vehicle 2022 is an excellent networking platform for automotive/transportation telematics and connected car executives. This provides a great opportunity for industry to showcase future technology trends and how this can be applied on the ground in the Indian context. Moreover, the presence of qualified participants across the entire gamut of ecosystem partners in the automotive/transportation space provides a great forum to exchange new ideas, collaborations and business relationships. Road safety is a major challenge for India, with more than 80,000 people succumbing to road crashes every year. Technologies such as artificial intelligence will play a transformational role in enabling smarter and safer vehicles, roads and drivers. Leveraging the power of AI, vision technology and video analytics will help industry and governments solve the dual problems of digital transformation of India's road logistics & fleets and thereby reduce road fatalities on a war footing," says Indranil Sinha, Sr. Director, Products & Business, Strategy ADAS, Automotive, Intel Corporation.

"With the automotive industry transforming at several levels and becoming more data-driven, the Digitization of the automotive ecosystem reduces dependency on human intervention, enhances efficiency and reduces operational costs, making it less susceptible to future pandemics. In the upcoming Connected Vehicle 2022 Conference, we will get to discuss what the future holds for Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric Mobility," added Anandh Venkatraman, Chief Digital Officer and Application Transformation Lead (APJ, EMEA), DELL Technologies.

"Digitisation and connectivity have brought a paradigm shift in usage patterns of customers. I do see emerging mobility solutions backed by infinite connectivity with the added responsibility of ensuring safety and security. Connected vehicle programs are becoming significant for differentiating brands by contributing to consumer engagement and satisfaction for conventional and Electric Vehicles across stakeholders' eco-system (OE, insurance, service network and end-user). ARAI is keen not only in getting Indian regulations in place but also providing India specific solutions," says Dr Reji Mathai, Director of ARAI.

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words commented, "what3words is rapidly becoming a standard in vehicle navigation. 11 OEMs and 10 suppliers, including Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors, Ford, TVS Motor, HERE, and Subaru, have now integrated our simple addressing system. We're looking forward to attending this year's Connected Vehicle 2022 event to meet with and hear from leaders and innovators in the auto industry."

Topics such as Intelligent Connectivity, ADAS Adoption & Exploring Vehicle Autonomy, Simulation & Testing, Emerging Technologies like 5G, Telecom, Speech & Voice Recognition, Connectivity, Brain-to-Vehicle, HMI & UX, Edge to Cloud, AI & ML, Blockchain, Digital Cockpit, Augmented Reality are just a few among many of the hot topics that will give the audience an insight into the future of mobility. Utmost care has been taken in choosing the topics that are relevant to the present times in the post-pandemic world and will help in coming out with the solutions to make the future more connected and sustainable.

Industry experts Toyota Connected India, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Renault Nissan, VECV, Piaggio, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault Nissan Mitsubishi, Mahindra Rise, Hero Motocorp Ltd, Volvo Group Connected Solutions, Ford, Suzuki Motorcycle, TVS, Eicher, Royal Enfield, Jaguar Land Rover and Caterpillar, among others are some of the leading automobile manufacturers participating in the three-day conference and exhibition. For more information about Connected Vehicle 2022, please visit - https://cv2022.in

