New York, February 28: US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, February 28, that the United States has launched a series of precision air strikes against several high-value targets within Iran. The operation, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," was initiated in the early morning hours, targeting military infrastructure, drone production facilities, and missile command centers. In a brief address from the Mar-a-Lago Club, the President characterised the strikes as a necessary and decisive response to protect American interests and regional allies.

The decision to move forward with kinetic action follows weeks of escalating tensions and specific intelligence reports. According to the administration, the strikes were prompted by a combination of "imminent threats" to US personnel in the Middle East and a series of prior provocations attributed to Iranian-backed proxies. The White House stated that the operation was designed to be "proportional yet impactful," aiming to degrade the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) ability to launch offensive operations. Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammed Pakpour Killed in Israeli Attacks: Report.

US Launches 'Operation Epic Fury'

OPERATION EPIC FURY 🇺🇸 — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) February 28, 2026

Intelligence Cites Imminent Threats

A primary justification provided by the Trump administration for the attack was the discovery of "imminent" plans for coordinated strikes against US embassies and military bases in the region. National security officials reported that intelligence intercepted over the past 72 hours showed advanced preparations for a large-scale drone and missile offensive directed at American assets.

US President Trump stated that the goal of the US intervention was "pre-emptive deterrence." By targeting the command centers before they could launch, the administration argues it has prevented a much larger conflict and saved American lives. Donald Trump Confirms US Military Campaign Against Iran, Urges Iranians to ‘Take Over Government’; Watch Full Speech.

Retaliation for Recent Proxy Attacks

The air strikes also serve as a retaliatory measure for recent attacks on US naval vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea. Over the last month, several merchant ships and US destroyers had been targeted by sea mines and unmanned surface vessels, which Washington firmly attributed to Tehran.

"The era of strategic patience is over," President Trump remarked during his announcement. He emphasised that the US would no longer distinguish between the actions of proxy groups and the state that funds and directs them, marking a significant shift in US foreign policy toward the Islamic Republic.

Neutralizing Drone and Missile Capabilities

A significant portion of Operation Epic Fury focused on the destruction of manufacturing sites for the "Shahed" series of suicide drones. These drones have been used extensively in regional conflicts and have been identified as a primary threat to maritime security and energy infrastructure.

By striking these facilities, the US military aims to disrupt the supply chain of asymmetric weaponry that has allowed Iran to exert influence across the Middle East. Initial battle damage assessments suggest significant damage to three major production hubs.

The relationship between Washington and Tehran has been on a downward trajectory since the 2024 elections and the subsequent expiration of several international monitoring agreements. The US had recently reimposed a "maximum pressure" campaign, utilising crippling economic sanctions that Iran termed as "economic warfare."

Previous attempts at diplomatic de-escalation in Geneva earlier this year failed to reach a consensus on regional security frameworks. This stalemate, combined with Iran's continued advancement of its uranium enrichment program, created a volatile environment that military analysts believe made a direct kinetic encounter increasingly likely.

