Leeds United welcome title-chasing Manchester City to Elland Road this Saturday in a pivotal Premier League 2025–26 clash. With Pep Guardiola’s side looking to close the five-point gap on league leaders Arsenal, the hosts are equally motivated to secure vital points as they aim to distance themselves from the relegation scrap. Former Arsenal and Germany Star Mesut Ozil Unharmed After Convoy Accident in Bangladesh.

How to Watch Leeds United vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester City match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with live streaming available online via the Sky Go app. International viewers have multiple options. In the United States, the game will be televised on NBC and streamed via Peacock and Fubo. Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Leeds United vs Manchester City Team News

Manchester City will be without defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who both remain sidelined with injuries. There is also a late fitness test pending for winger Jeremy Doku, though youngster Nico O'Reilly is expected to feature after scoring three goals in his last two league appearances.

For the hosts, Daniel Farke has a mostly fit squad to choose from. Attacker Noah Okafor is the only confirmed absentee due to a hamstring injury, while Gabriel Gudmundsson is doubtful but could be available following a recent illness.

