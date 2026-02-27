74% of Professionals Use Meeting Rooms Weekly. Why Do Meetings Still Start Late?

New Delhi [India], February 27: At home, technology just works. You mirror your screen to the TV in seconds. Video calls connect instantly. Devices sync without cables or complicated setup. Everything is designed to be simple and intuitive.

But walk into an office meeting room and the experience often feels very different. Instead of starting discussions, meetings begin with confusion. Someone looks for the right cable. Another searches for an adapter. A laptop refuses to connect. Remote participants wait while the room struggles to get started.

Almost every professional has faced this situation. You walk into an important meeting ready to present, hoping to make a strong first impression. Instead, the first few minutes are lost in awkward silence while technology catches up. By the time the presentation finally begins, the momentum is already broken. These delays may seem small, but they add up quickly.

Research shows that 74% of employees use video conferencing rooms at least once a week, and meetings typically start five to seven minutes late because of setup issues. Over time, these small delays translate into hours of lost productivity across organisations.

In workplaces that rely heavily on video conferencing, online web conferencing, and shared presentations, the meeting room has quietly become one of the biggest sources of daily inefficiency.

Outdated Meeting Rooms in a Modern Workplace

The problem is not that organisations lack technology. The problem is that many meeting rooms were designed for a different way of working.

Traditional meeting rooms depend on:

- Fixed cables connected to the display

- One presenter at a time

- Specific laptop ports

- Software installations

- IT support when something fails

Today's meetings look very different. Teams use different devices. People join remotely. Multiple participants share content. Meetings need to start quickly and run smoothly. This mismatch between modern work and outdated meeting rooms creates everyday frustration.

Employees are used to instant connectivity at home, but in the office even simple tasks like sharing a screen can become complicated. Cables do not match devices. Applications fail to install. Firewalls block connections. Presentations freeze or disconnect. As demand for reliable video conference systems continues to grow, organisations are recognising that traditional wired setups no longer support the way people actually work.

When Technology Gets in the Way of Ideas

For presenters, these challenges create unnecessary pressure.

Client pitches, leadership reviews, and team presentations depend on smooth delivery. But instead of focusing on ideas, professionals often find themselves troubleshooting technology.

A reliable video conferencing solution simply means a meeting room system that allows people to connect their laptops instantly, share screens wirelessly, and use the room's camera and microphone without complicated setup.

When these basics do not work smoothly, meetings become stressful and unproductive.

A Simpler Way to Start Meetings

Recognising this growing problem, BenQ India has introduced the InstaShow VS25, a wireless conferencing system designed to make meetings easier to start and easier to run.

Instead of dealing with cables and adapters, users can connect their laptops and start presenting in seconds. The system works without installing apps or drivers, which removes one of the biggest causes of meeting delays.

With a single tap, users can share their screen wirelessly without worrying about compatibility or network settings. Meetings can begin immediately instead of losing valuable time on setup.

Designed for How Meetings Happen Today

Modern meetings often include both in-room and remote participants. VS25 allows users to connect wirelessly to the meeting room's camera, microphone, and speakers, so remote participants can see and hear clearly.

It also supports both USB-C and HDMI laptops, eliminating the need for adapters and making it easier for different users to connect quickly.

For teams that depend on online meeting web conferencing every day, this simplicity makes a measurable difference. Less time is spent troubleshooting, and more time is spent collaborating.

Making Meetings Work the Way They Should

The value of InstaShow VS25 lies in the problems it removes. There are fewer delays, fewer interruptions, and fewer technical distractions.

By solving everyday meeting room challenges, BenQ's wireless conferencing approach helps teams focus on what matters most: sharing ideas and making decisions.

Meetings are meant to move work forward. When technology stops getting in the way, they finally can.

