Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25: Kauvery Hospitals Trichy, has reached a significant milestone by performing three cadaveric kidney transplants within an impressive 12-hour period across its Cantonment and Tennur Centers. The triple transplant was led by Dr. Sakthi Selvakumar, MD (General Medicine), DrNB (Nephrology), FASN, Fellow Glomcon, MNAMS, Consultant Interventional Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Kauvery Hospitals Cantonment, who highlighted the importance of cadaveric transplants in providing a lifeline to patients suffering from end-stage renal disease. He commented, "Cadaveric transplants play a critical role in offering a lifeline to patients when suitable family donors are unavailable. This milestone exemplifies how organ donation can transform lives and offer renewed hope."

On the evening of December 15, Kauvery Hospitals received an urgent alert from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) about two brain-dead donors in Madurai. Three patients, all on dialysis due to end-stage renal disease, were identified as suitable recipients for the donated kidneys: a 52-year-old IT professional from Chennai, a 46-year-old widow from Trichy, and a 42-year-old woman from Perambalur. The organ retrieval process began immediately, and two ambulances transported the kidneys to Trichy with utmost urgency to ensure that the transplants could be performed without delay.

Executing three kidney transplants in such a short span required exceptional coordination across multiple departments. The Organ Retrieval team worked tirelessly to transport the kidneys from Madurai to Trichy, while Dr. S. Senthil Kumar, Head of Urology and Renal Transplant Surgery, and Dr. Sasi Kumar, Consultant Urologist, led two surgical teams operating simultaneously at the Cantonment and Tennur Centers. Three dedicated anesthesia teams, led by Dr. Senthil Kumar Kaliannan, provided expert care throughout the surgeries, ensuring the safety of the high-risk patients during each procedure. All three transplants were completed successfully, and the patients showed excellent recovery, freeing them from the need for dialysis.

The success of these transplants was made possible by the selfless organ donation of two families in Madurai, who turned their tragic loss into life-saving opportunities for others. Kauvery Hospitals continues to promote organ donation through its Kauvery Organ Donor Awareness Initiative (KODAI), encouraging people to pledge their organs and give the invaluable gift of life.

Dr.Senguttavan Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Hospitals, Trichy expressed his pride in the accomplishment, saying, "This achievement shows teamwork, and expertise of our medical team. It highlights the critical importance of organ donation and its life-saving impact. We are proud of our team's efforts and remain committed to advancing organ transplantation to benefit more patients in need."

With this milestone, Kauvery Hospitals has further solidified its position as a leader in the field of organ transplantation, continuing to provide advanced medical treatments and life-saving care to those in need.

