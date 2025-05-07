Riddhima with her parents, receiving compassionate care from Dr Atul Kumar and the SRMSIMS team who played a key role in her recovery journey.

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 7: Twelve-year-old Riddhima was gasping for breath, her fragile body battling a high fever and a severe lung infection--a rare and life-threatening case of Bilateral Hydropneumothorax with Bronchopleural Fistula. Her lungs had collapsed and fluid buildup threatened her survival. Her parents, devastated and helpless, had nearly lost hope. That's when, Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences (SRMS IMS), Bareilly --one of the best medical institutions in North India, stepped as a beacon of hope, offering world-class treatment free of cost and giving Riddhima not just care, but a new lease on life.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E-6382 From Chandigarh Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Over 'Bomb Threat'.

A CRITICAL DIAGNOSIS MEETS EXPERT RESPONSE

Riddhima was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Bareilly at SRMS IMS--known for its excellence in pediatric critical care, in the hands of Professor Dr Atul Kumar, Department of Pediatrics and Neonatology, SRMS IMS and his dedicated team. With ventilator support, critical care, and emergency interventions, the battle for her life began.

Also Read | Who Is the Founder of Karachi Bakery? As Iconic Bakery in Hyderabad Faces Protest Again in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Know Its History in Brief.

Dr Atul Kumar, who led the medical team through multiple high-risk interventions, shares, "Riddhima's case tested every ounce of our medical expertise--challenging us both medically and emotionally. It was our team's seamless coordination combined with her sheer strength and willpower that brought her through. We're pleased to share that she has been successfully discharged in stable condition, with a follow-up scheduled in the next 15 days to a month."

SURGICAL PRECISION AND CLINICAL TEAMWORK

Her case demanded urgent surgeries and high-risk procedures. On post-op case, a thoracotomy was performed, revealing Pericardial Effusion and pleural fluid cultures positive along with infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria like Acinetobacter Baumannii, Klebsiella Pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas Aeruginosa. A bronchoscopy added further complexity to her condition.

Thanks to the surgical precision of Dr Harshit Agarwal, Emergency & Trauma Surgeon and the advanced respiratory care by Dr Lalit Singh, Professor & Head, Department of Respiratory and Critical Care , Riddhima's fragile body began to respond.

Dr Harshit Agarwal adds, "It was a race against time. It was a rare pediatric lung case that demanded swift surgical precision, wherein emergency surgical interventions were crucial. Her resilience inspired us every step of the way."

Dr Lalit Singh, who conducted advanced bronchoscopy and contributed to respiratory stabilization, notes, "Pediatric bronchial interventions are delicate, and the infection severity in this case made this even more complex, but we prevailed. Through bronchoscopy and aggressive treatment, we ensured her lungs got a second chance."

HOPE WITHOUT A PRICE TAG

Nearly, after a month of relentless treatment, Riddhima triumphed over near-impossible odds. Today, she's off support, breathing normally on her own, and on her way to full recovery at home.

With gratitude and tears in his eyes, her father Sudheer Pal says, "We had no resources and no clear path ahead, and we feared the worst. But SRMS didn't just save my daughter; they gave her a new life. We will remain forever grateful."

CARE BEYOND COST

But what truly defines this story is not just medical excellence--it's compassion without conditions, and an act of humanity. When Shri Dev Murti, Chairman of SRMS Trust, learned the family couldn't afford the treatment, he waived off all costs and ensured she receives world-class care. No bills, no burden--only hope & healing.

In lieu of the same, Shri Dev Murti says, "Healthcare should never be denied due to financial constraints. At SRMS IMS, we believe every life deserves a fighting chance--irrespective of background."

LEGACY OF HEALING LIVES IN UTTAR PRADESH

Riddhima's story isn't just about a life saved--it's about a system that stood strong with care, compassion and commitment; it's a powerful reminder of what's possible when expertise, humanity, and commitment converge. At SRMS IMS, every life is treated not just with skill--but with heart.

Click the YouTube link below to view the complete journey of Riddhima's treatment and miraculous recovery at SRMS IMS

https://youtu.be/UQbicxPxcVI?si=bux3GPUt-zARB0zJ

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)