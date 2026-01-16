PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: Citrine Group commemorated a major milestone as it celebrated 10 years of excellence in dermatology and aesthetic medicine with a special event held in Gurugram. Founded in 2016 by renowned Dermatologist Dr. Niti Gaur, Citrine Group has steadily built a reputation as one of the city's most trusted destinations for skin health, combining medical expertise with ethical and patient-centric practices.

Also Read | RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

Over the last decade, the field of dermatology and aesthetics has witnessed rapid growth and transformation, driven by technological advancements and increasing public awareness. Throughout this evolving landscape, Citrine Group has remained focused on evidence-based treatments, safety protocols, and personalised care. The group has successfully treated lakhs of people, addressing a wide spectrum of dermatological and aesthetic concerns while prioritising transparency and long-term outcomes.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Niti Gaur reflected on the journey of building Citrine Group from the ground up. She emphasised that the group's philosophy has always been rooted in medical responsibility rather than trends. According to her, dermatology is not merely about appearance but about overall skin health, confidence, and well-being. This belief has guided Citrine Group's approach to consultations, treatment planning, and patient education over the years.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik's Dominance Continues As BJP Secures Majority in Civic Polls, Outpaces Shiv Sena.

The celebration also highlighted the importance of ethical practices in a field that has become increasingly commercial. Citrine Group has consistently advocated for honest advice, avoiding unnecessary procedures, and ensuring that every treatment is suited to an individual's unique skin needs. This approach, combined with continuous training and doctor-led protocols, has helped the group earn long-term trust among its clientele.

Another key focus of the event was the role of teamwork and systems in sustaining quality care. Citrine Group's success has been supported by a trained team of professionals working under strict medical supervision, ensuring consistency in results and patient experience. Regular upskilling, adoption of advanced technology, and adherence to global safety standards have remained integral to the group's operations.

Looking ahead, Citrine Group aims to continue strengthening its foundations rather than pursuing rapid expansion. The focus for the coming years includes investing in newer technologies, enhancing patient experience, and further reinforcing ethical dermatology practices. Dr. Niti Gaur noted that as awareness grows, patients are increasingly seeking credibility, expertise, and transparency--values that Citrine Group intends to uphold in its next phase of growth.

The 10th anniversary celebration was not only a reflection on the group's achievements but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to responsible dermatology and aesthetic medicine. As Citrine Group enters its next decade, it remains dedicated to advancing skin health while restoring confidence in individuals affected by skin-related concerns, staying true to the principles on which it was founded.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)