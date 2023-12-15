PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: Have you ever lain awake at night, worried about what might happen to your family's finances if something unexpected happened to you? It's a concern many of us share, but thankfully, there's now an innovative solution on the horizon.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Refuses To Entertain Plea for Urgent Implementation of Women's Reservation Bill.

Let's start with a startling fact: In India, an estimated Rs. 150,000 crore in financial assets lies unclaimed. Why? Because when people pass away, their families often don't know about or can't access these assets. It's a huge problem, but there's a new platform that's set to change all that.

This new digital service is a game-changer. It's designed for anyone and everyone - you don't need to be a tech wizard to use it. All you do is upload your important financial documents - like your insurance, bank details, and property papers. Then, you simply add the contact details of the people you love and want to take care of.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Swarveda Temple in Varanasi on December 18.

Excited to know about the platform? The platform is NoRegret.in, an innovative product made in India for the World to use. For a video explanation of its working, here is the short explainer video.

What sets this platform apart isn't just that it stores your documents. It does something extraordinary. It keeps an eye on you and, if something happens and you can't respond, it automatically lets your loved ones know. They get all the documents and information they need, exactly when they need it. This means there's no risk of your family missing out on what they rightfully deserve.

But wait, there's more. This isn't just about money. You can also create and store your will on this platform. This means your wishes for your family's future are clear and secure. You can choose anyone as your nominee - it doesn't have to be someone on official documents. Plus, the platform gives your nominees a helping hand, guiding them through out the claiming process.

Now, you might be wondering about security - and rightly so. Rest assured, this platform takes your privacy seriously. It's got top-notch security measures and regular audits to make sure your information is safe and sound.

Here's the best part: right now, this service is completely free. They want everyone to have the chance to secure their family's future, without worrying about cost.

So, what are you waiting for? NoRegret.in isn't just about storing documents. It's about giving you and your family peace of mind. It's easy, secure, and free - a perfect solution for anyone who wants to make sure their loved ones are taken care of. Check it out and take that important step towards securing your family's tomorrow. Remember, it's not just about preparing for the future; it's about making sure your loved ones are protected, always.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)