Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 4: In a country where road accidents claim over 1.7 lakh lives annually, Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI), India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider, continues its commitment to making roads safer through its flagship initiative--TCI Safe Safar. Celebrating Road Safety Month from January 1st to 31st, 2025, this initiative reached thousands of individuals, focusing on High Accident Zones across national highways and spreading awareness through interactive and engaging sessions.

Aligned with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) vision for road safety, TCI Safe Safar focused on high-accident zones such as Bengaluru to Chennai, Chennai to Salem, Greater Noida to Agra, and Agra to Lucknow along India's national highways. The initiative's educational efforts included promoting safety norms on crucial issues like 'drinking and driving,' 'using mobile phones while driving,' and 'taking adequate rest during long hauls,' among others.

Since its inception in 2019, TCI Safe Safar has operated across India on two fabricated trucks, featuring interactive street plays that combine humor with important safety messages. Over the last five years, the initiative has impacted the lives of over 11.6 lakh people, covering 78,000 kilometers of India's highways. The campaign was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held from January 17th to 22nd, further highlighting the significance of road safety at a national level.

Looking ahead, TCI Safe Safar plans to double its outreach by deploying additional vehicles and expanding its reach to new regions. In March 2025, TCI Safe Safar will host a conference bringing together key stakeholders including government ministries, industry leaders, and experts to discuss and share insights toward improving road safety in India. The event will also provide a platform for TCI to present its new initiatives and future commitments toward ensuring safer roads for all.

TCI Safe Safar continues to work toward fostering a culture of road safety, emphasizing collective responsibility in making India's roads safer. Speaking about the initiative, Rajkiran Kanagala, President & Chief Business Officer of TCIL, stated, "Road safety is not just about following rules; it's about creating awareness and fostering collaboration. Through TCI Safe Safar, we aim to create a lasting impact by empowering drivers. To make road safety a true 'Jan Andolan,' we are committed to expanding our efforts beyond industrial areas and reaching more people through our campaigns."

The initiative underscores the crucial role of the private sector in complementing government efforts to improve road safety and prevent loss of life. By working together, all stakeholders--government, industry, and citizens--can play a vital role in addressing the country's road safety challenges.

TCI invites everyone to take the safety pledge at www.tcisafesafar.com and be a part of this important road safety movement.

