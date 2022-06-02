Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP, widely recognized as a pioneer in Hi-tech soil-based Vertical Farming in India and one of the largest turmeric producers has announced their investment in Shark Tank fame farmer Pandurang Taware's startup Agri Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC).

The move is a positive step towards bringing attention to Agri Eco-Horti Tourism in India and work on a combined vision of providing the maximum benefits to the farmers, the company statement shared.

The joint venture together aims to create an ecosystem that is Sustainable, Economic and boosts the Environmental Development of Villages through Agriculture Tourism.

"Agriculture has lot of potential in many ways and if given the right direction, farmers can contribute a lot in the country's growth. We are looking at working together and bringing hi-tech cluster vertical farming projects under the belt of Agri Eco-Horti Tourism in India. This will serve as a joint platform to further the agenda of helping the farmer community become financially self-sufficient and independent," shared Dr Prashant Zade, Founder, A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP.

While 80% of the world's turmeric is grown in India, the country only exports 8-10% of the yield due to stringent export standards requiring more than 4.5 per cent of curcumin content. The turmeric produced by A S Agri is consistent in quality, variety, growing method, and contains levels of curcumin suitable for export - giving access to a huge international market. The company strongly supports and advocates NDA Government led by the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and campaigns of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Vocal for Local and Startup India.

Pandurang Taware, Founder, Agri Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) shared, "A S AGRI, with its immense expertise has given the much-needed confidence to the farmers to start their own Agri Eco Horti tourism centres. Coupled with vertical farming clusters, the new projects will definitely play an important role in future food production of the country."

The company has also announced the state-of-the-art Vertical Farming cluster projects under its aegis which is slowly gaining momentum amongst groups of farmers, farmer cooperatives, investors looking at buying land in rural Maharashtra and more alike. A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP offers the B-O-B i.e., Build-Operate-Buyback Model, wherein we handle construction, operations, maintenance, production, and buyback. "We're seeing good reception so far with this model with more than 1500 projects running and this is only going to grow in the coming years with the cluster projects being announced which will benefit lacs of farmers," Dr. Zade shared.

A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP, a pioneer in hi-tech soil-based vertical farming technology recently supported and participated in the much-loved Maha Utsav held at the ND Studios founded by Ace Art Director Nitin Desai to create awareness on the revolutionary production of Turmeric through Vertical Farming methods. The AS Agri's vertical farming display was the highlight of the 4-day extravaganza.

"We are sponsoring community events and also showcasing our products and services at Agri-Tech exhibitions all over the country. Our team is also interacting and conducting sensitization meetings with villagers, farmer communities, community leaders, activists, and high-profile personalities. There's a long way to go but we are going to keep giving our best efforts," he further adds.

Maharashtra has been at the forefront of implementing and promoting Agri-Tourism, rural tourism and sustainable tourism in the country. The Maharashtra government has also been taking ground-breaking initiatives to promote them.

Established in 2018, 'A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP' is led by a group of professionally competent and dedicated professionals with sensitivity towards the farming community, experience in varied industries, and exposure to international markets. With its head office located in Thane (Maharashtra), the company has established a national footprint, along with a presence in countries like UAE, Qatar, UK, and Sri Lanka, thus promoting innovative Agricultural practices and ensuring that the Indian farmer lives a sustainable, self-sufficient, and independent lifestyle across the borders.

To lead the transformation of the technologically stagnant Indian agriculture ecosystem through innovation and development, the company also aims to partner with the government and national and international organizations to Formulate, Develop and Enhance agriculture in India with advancements in technology.

For more information, please visit www.asagriaqua.com.

